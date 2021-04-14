Max Verstappen tops early Romagna GP PointsBet odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Coming off a second-place finish in the Bahrain GP, Max Verstappen is the current favorite in PointsBet SportsBook odds to win the Romagna GP.

PointsBet lists Verstappen at +135 to win the race and he is the prohibitive favorite to earn the pole at -120.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment for Verstappen this week is $1.35. In order to make money on a driver with negative odds, a bettor must find someone to take the opposite wager in order to fade that pick.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Last week’s winner of the Bahrain GP, Lewis Hamilton is ranked second in regard to outright win odds with a +145, which is the same as his odds to win this week’s pole position. Last year’s Romagna GP marked the first time Autodromo Ferrari in Imola, Italy has hosted a race since 2006. Hamilton won the race after starting second.

Verstappen retired from the 2020 race on Lap 50 with a flat tire.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas is ranked third for the outright win at +800. Last year Bottas finished second at Imola after winning the pole. Bottas’ odds to win the pole are listed at +850.

Tied with Bottas at +800 for outright win is Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, but he is ranked fourth in regard to his odds of winning the pole at +1000.

No other driver in the field is listed at better than +6000 odds for the outright win.

Those top four drivers currently show negative odds to finish on the podium, but there are several Prop Bets that should be regarded. One of these is the likelihood of a podium finish. Pierre Gasly is currently ranked fifth on that chart with odds of +375 to finish third or better. Charles Leclerc is next with odds of +480.

The odds of Nikita Mazepin being the first driver to retire from the Romagna Grand Prix are +500.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.