Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross event will mark the end of a three-race stand at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the 450 championship race has tightened significantly entering Round 15.

After a dominant victory Tuesday in Round 14, Ken Roczen has closed the gap to 13 points behind championship leader Cooper Webb with three races remaining in the season.

Webb, who has a series-high six victories this season, lost nine points off his lead with a sixth place Tuesday, his worst finish since a season-opening ninth at Houston. With defending series champion Eli Tomac 22 points behind Roczen, the title race seems a two-rider battle with one more event at Atlanta and two in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the 250 West division, Cameron McAdoo kept his championship bid alive with a miraculous recovery from a horrific crash Tuesday. He rebounded for a third and trails Justin Cooper, who won Tuesday, by nine points with two races left.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 15 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 15 will be shown on tape delay at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage also is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the first 14 rounds of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Justin Barcia makes it three consecutive victories in the season opener

Round 2: Eli Tomac improves his start, wins first Supercross event on a Tuesday

Round 3: Cooper Webb makes a last-lap pass to beat Ken Roczen

Round 4: Ken Roczen rebounds for first victory of season

Round 5: Two consecutive in Indy for Ken Roczen

Round 6: Ken Roczen completes the sweep of Indianapolis

Round 7: Cooper Webb dominant in second victory of season

Round 8: Cooper Webb completes Orlando sweep

Round 9: Eli Tomac wins as Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen spar

Round 10: Cooper Webb takes points lead with victory

Round 11: Cooper Webb holds off other title contenders

Round 12: Cooper Webb complete another clean sweep

Round 13: Eli Tomac takes victory on late stumble by Chase Sexton

Round 14: Ken Roczen rebounds for victory, closing the gap on Webb

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250 West riders

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

7:03 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

7:18 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:32 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:46 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:09 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

8:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:49 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here for the Round 15 course.

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Atlanta will have limited attendance and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM:

Aaron Plessinger collects the finish he was due in Daytona

Ken Roczen angry with Cooper Webb: “I think he’s scared of me”

Four-time champion Ryan Dungey has a new passion brewing

Chase Sexton back, Adam Cianciarulo out

Ken Roczen comfortable with a new attitude on bike

Colt Nichols, Christian Craig share the 250 points lead

Chase Sexton will miss at least two rounds in Indianapolis

Eli Tomac overcomes “scary” deficit to re-establish bid for title

Christian Craig motivated by chip on shoulder

Ken Roczen ‘disappointed’ in penalty that costs him points lead

Roczen, Marvin Musquin knock off the rust

Malcolm Stewart hooks a big catch with Yahama ride

Adam Cianciarulo has unfinished business in Year 2

Sexton, Ferrandis, McElrath headline stellar rookie class

Cooper Webb feeling extra motivation for 2021