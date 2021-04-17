Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Being the slowest of 24 drivers was no drag on Jimmie Johnson during his debut in an NTT IndyCar Series practice Saturday at Barber Motorsports Park.

In a brief interview provided by Chip Ganassi Racing, Johnson said the session was “amazing” after completing 22 laps in the No. 48 Dallara-Honda (tied with Graham Rahal for most in the session. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had a couple of early moments briefly running off course, but the practice was “uneventful” otherwise for Johnson as he was “just kind of building my own way into things.

“What a rush, though,” Johnson said. “These cars are so physical, so demanding. It’s not two or three laps in, and the tongue’s hanging out, panting, just wrestling this monster around the racetrack.

“So the fun meter is pegged, to say the least. Very excited to have this opportunity in the Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar.”

Alex Palou, Johnson’s new teammate at Ganassi, led the session at 1 minute, 6.4721 seconds around the permanent road course, followed by Colton Herta (1:06.4897), Josef Newgarden (1:06.4957), Scott Dixon (1:06.5524) and Pato O’Ward (1:06.6281).

“It’s amazing to be back racing, amazing to be in Barber,” Palou told NBC Sports pit reporter Kelli Stavast. “I love this place. Still free practice 1, but it’s the best way to start.

“(Sunday’s race) is going to be be really tricky. This is probably the toughest track, and 92 laps are going to be brutal. I’ve been training a lot.”

Johnson’s best lap was 1:07.9509, putting him behind Max Chilton (1:07.7654).

Dixon might have had the fastest lap if not for a red flag while he was on a track record pace. “The car was fast,” Dixon, who has six runner-up finishes but still is seeking his first victory at Barber, told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “Alex was fast, too, so it’s good for CGR.

The red flag was for the session’s only incident when Felix Rosenqvist had a minor collision with the wall on pit entry.

After hitting the wall heading into the pits at @BarberMotorPark, @FRosenqvist spoke with @IndyCaronNBC about what the issue was during his first practice session of 2021. #INDYCAR // #HIGPA pic.twitter.com/gYd0m7bDJq — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 17, 2021

“I was coming into the pits and wasn’t actually going that fast I was just trying to put my pit speed limiter on while I was turning into the little kink leading into pit lane,” Rosenqvist told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “The steering wheel kind of just flipped out of my hands. Really awkward. Stupid mistake.

“It’s what it is. It wasn’t really a matter of trying to push for anything. The heaviness of the steering in these cars. Sometimes you can’t hold one hand on the wheel without losing it. Once I lost it, I couldn’t get it back.”

Rosenqvist, who has moved to Arrow McLaren SP this season from Ganassi, told Burns that repairs would be “relatively simple,” and the car would be ready for a 2:40 p.m ET practice. Qualifying is at 5:55 p.m. ET.