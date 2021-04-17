“Man, we made some changes after practice,” O’Ward told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “Such a messy practice. We’ve been working so hard in the offseason, and I think we’re clicking, man. Everyone in the team is working well together, and I knew exactly what I needed to get the time out of the reds, especially.

“We just had to maintain pace on blacks, because I felt we were pretty strong. We did that, and we’re starting on pole, man. It feels good. These guys deserve it. And we’ve got a race to win (Sunday).”

Rossi qualified a career-best second at Barber, where his previous best starting spot was eighth in 2018-19.

“Ultimately it’s much better than we’ve ever had around Barber,” said Rossi, who went winless last year. “A big step up. We have a good shot at it (Sunday).”

The rest of the top 12 starting positions for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) went to rookie Romain Grosjean, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Conor Daly, Jack Harvey and rookie Scott McLaughlin.

Jimmie Johnson failed to advance in his first IndyCar qualifying session, but the seven-time Cup Series champion did score a moral victory in outqualifying Dalton Kellett and finishing 11th of 12 drivers in Group 1 of the first round.

Johnson’s No. 48 Dallara-Honda had been slowest in Saturday’s practice sessions, which were paced by Palou and Rossi.

In the first-round Group 2 qualifying session, Felix Rosenqvist was poised to advance but had his Round 1 lap time wiped out after he caused a yellow by sliding off course in Turn 17.

James Hinchcliffe also failed to advance after causing a red flag by nerfing the barrier in Turn 5.

Other drivers who didn’t make it out of the first round and will be starting outside the top 12: Ed Jones, Rinus VeeKay, Simon Pagenaud, Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato.

