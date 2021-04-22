Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The lineup of 24 cars will remain unchanged on the entry list from the 2021 season opener as the NTT IndyCar Series moves from Alabama to Florida for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete (noon ET, NBC).

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson (who will be running 13 road and street courses this season but could make his Indy 500 debut next year) will make his second start after finishing 19th at Barber Motorsports Park in his IndyCar debut.

St. Pete will mark the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s first start on a street course (and unlike Barber, Johnson was unable to test at St. Pete).

Alex Palou became a first-time IndyCar winner at Barber, while Pato O’Ward finished fourth from the pole in bidding for his first victory. O’Ward finished second to Josef Newgarden at St. Pete in last October’s 2020 season finale.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for who will be racing in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

WEEKEND SCHEDULE: All the times for cars on track for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Newgarden is the two-time defending winner at St. Pete, where the Team Penske will try to rebound after triggering a multicar crash on the first lap at Barber.

It's time for a race weekend @GPSTPETE. Are you ready? Watch Practice 1, Practice 2, and Qualifying live on @peacockTV Premium. Check out the spotter guide now: https://t.co/dRehPSvsWE#INDYCAR // #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/Bvv2zzArVA — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 22, 2021

This will be the 18th IndyCar race at the 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary street course on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg.

Six-time and defending series champion Scott Dixon still is seeking his first victory at St. Pete, where he has four runner-up finishes.

Here is the entry list for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

In addition to the NTT IndyCar Series, all three Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires ladder series also will be racing at St. Petersburg this weekend. Here are links to the entry lists for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000.

START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG (all times ET):

Friday

4:15-5 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

Saturday

9:45-10:30 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

1:45-3 p.m.: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg qualifying (three rounds), Peacock Premium (10 p.m. replay on NBCSN)

Sunday

9:05-9:35 a.m.: IndyCar warmup, Peacock Premium

Noon: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps / 181 miles), NBC

12:35 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:42 p.m.: Green flag