Typically the season opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race weekend will occupy an unusual spot on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule for the second consecutive year as the second race of the 2021 season.

After being moved from March 7, the race will take place Sunday (noon ET, NBC) for the 17th consecutive season on the IndyCar calendar. Josef Newgarden has won the past two IndyCar races at St. Pete, joining Sebastien Bourdais (2017-18) and Will Power (2010, ’14) as the only multiple winners in the 24-driver field.

Graham Rahal (2008) and James Hinchcliffe also are former winners entered in Sunday’s race.

ENTRY LIST: The 24 drivers in the lineup Sunday at St. Petersburg

NO REGRETS: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP put Barber behind them.

Six-time and defending series champion Scott Dixon (four second-place finishes), Alexander Rossi (third in 2018) and Simon Pagenaud (second in 2016, ’17) are among those seeking their first victory at St. Pete.

In addition to the NTT IndyCar Series, the MX5, USF2000, Indy Pro 2000 and Indy Lights series also will be racing at St. Pete.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, April 23

8-8:40 a.m.: MX5 practice

8:55-9:25 a.m.: USF2000 practice

9:40-10:10 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

10:25-11:05 a.m.: Indy Lights practice

11:20 a.m.-noon: MX5 practice

12:15-12:35 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying, Race 1

12:50-1:10 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying, Race 1

1:25-1:55 p.m.: Indy LIghts qualifying, Race 1

2:10-2:40: Stadium Super Trucks practice/qualifying

2:55-3:15 p.m.: MX5 qualifying

3:30-3:50 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying, Race 2

4:15-5 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

5:25-5:55 p.m.: Indy LIghts qualifying, Race 2

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, April 24

8-8:20 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying, Race 2

8:35-9:20 a.m.: MX5, Race 1

9:45-10:30 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

10:55-11:35 a.m.: USF2000, Race 1

11:50 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000, Race 1

12:50-1:20 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks, Race 1

1:45-3 p.m.: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg qualifying (three rounds), Peacock Premium (10 p.m. replay on NBCSN)

3:20-4:05 p.m.: Indy Lights, Race 1

4:20-5:05 p.m.: MX5, Race 2

5:20-6 p.m.: USF2000, Race 2

IndyCar weekend schedule: Sunday, April 25

8-8:40 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000, Race 2

9:05-9:35 a.m.: IndyCar warmup, Peacock Premium

10-10:50 a.m.: Indy Lights, Race 2

11:05-11:35 a.m.: Stadium Super Trucks, Race 2

Noon: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps / 181 miles), NBC

12:35 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:42 p.m.: Green flag