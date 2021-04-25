Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colton Herta won the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where youth again was served in the NTT IndyCar Series results and points standngs Sunday.

After a dismal 22nd in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, Herta shot up to sixth in the points standings. Runner-up Josef Newgarden, who triggered a first-lap crash at Barber, also moved to 10th in the points.

Through two races, the standings are led by Alex Palou, who was 17th Sunday on the heels of his first career IndyCar victory last week at Barber.

Here are the IndyCar final results and points standings from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 100, Running

2. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 100, Running

3. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 100, Running

4. (2) Jack Harvey, Honda, 100, Running

5. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Running

6. (15) Takuma Sato, Honda, 100, Running

7. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 100, Running

8. (20) Will Power, Chevrolet, 100, Running

9. (7) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 100, Running

10. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 100, Running

11. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 100, Running

12. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 100, Running

13. (18) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 100, Running

14. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 100, Running

15. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 100, Running

16. (19) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 100, Running

17. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 99, Running

18. (12) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 99, Running

19. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 99, Running

20. (21) Ed Jones, Honda, 99, Running

21. (11) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 98, Running

22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 95, Running

23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 67, Off Course

24. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 18, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 96.552 mph; Time of Race: 1:51:51.4115; Margin of victory: 2.4933 seconds; Cautions: 3 for 9 laps; Lead changes: 3 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-34; Pagenaud 35; Palou 36-37; Herta 38-100

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Top 10 in the standings: Alex Palou 67, Will Power 65, Scott Dixon 65, Colton Herta 62, Simon Pagenaud 54, Jack Harvey 51, Sebastien Bourdais 51, Rinus VeeKay 51, Marcus Ericsson 50, Josef Newgarden 47.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race on consecutive days at Texas Motor Speedway. Race No. 1 on the 1.5-mile oval is Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Race No. 2 will be Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.