Last year’s NTT IndyCar champion Scott Dixon is the early line favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway as the series visits the first oval of the season this Saturday, May 1 (7 p.m. ET, NBC).

After finishing third at Barber Motorsports Park and fifth on the Street and Road course of St Petersburg, the Chip Ganassi Racing pilot is listed at +400. Dixon won last year’s Genesys 300 after starting on the outside pole and leading 157 of 200 laps. Dixon also won at Texas in 2018.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment for Dixon this week is $4.00. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +400 is the same as 4/1.

Will Power and Josef Newgarden are ranked second with +525 odds.

Newgarden is the 2019 Texas winner. He finished third in this race last year.

Power’s best finish at Texas in the last three years was ninth in 2019, but he won there in 2017.

Alexander Rossi (+800), Simon Pagenaud (+900) and Patricio O’Ward (+900) round out the top-five ranked drivers at PointsBet.

Graham Rahal, who finished third in 2019, currently posts odds of +3000.

Last year Ed Carpenter finished fifth in this race. He is listed with +6000 odds this week.

Another recent top-five finisher at Texas with long odds this week is Ryan Hunter-Reay. He was fifth in both the 2018 and 2019 Texas races and can be secured with at +3500. Last year, he finished eighth.

Colton Herta won the most recent IndyCar race at St. Petersburg while he was listed at the favorite at +300. This week on the oval, he is the seventh-ranked driver at +1300, which is precisely where he finished the 2020 Genesys 300.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.