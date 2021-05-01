Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scott Dixon maintained his stranglehold Saturday on Texas Motor Speedway, winning the Genesys 300 to take command of the NTT IndyCar Series results and points standings.

By leading 206 of 212 laps, the six-time series champion scored his fifth victory and second consecutive at Texas, holding off a late push by Team Penske rookie Scott McLaughlin. Pato O’Ward was third.

Dixon also moved into first in the championship standings by 18 points over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou, who started on the pole position and finished fourth. Palou was the only other driver to lead Saturday.

Here are the IndyCar final results and points standings Saturday in the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (3) Scott Dixon, Honda, 212, Running

2. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 212, Running

3. (11) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 212, Running

4. (1) Alex Palou, Honda, 212, Running

5. (13) Graham Rahal, Honda, 212, Running

6. (10) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 212, Running

7. (6) Jack Harvey, Honda, 212, Running

8. (16) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 212, Running

9. (12) Takuma Sato, Honda, 212, Running

10. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 212, Running

11. (23) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 212, Running

12. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 212, Running

13. (18) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 212, Running

14. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 212, Running

15. (14) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 212, Running

16. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 212, Running

17. (17) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 212, Running

18. (22) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 212, Running

19. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 211, Running

20. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 211, Running

21. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 211, Running

22. (4) Colton Herta, Honda, 190, Mechanical

23. (20) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 158, Contact

24. (7) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 55, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 173.036 mph; Time of race: 1:45:51.3417; Margin of victory: 0.2646 of a second; Cautions: 2 for 29 laps; Lead changes: 3 among 2 drivers; Lap leaders: Palou 1-2; Dixon 3-124; Palou 125-128; Dixon 129-212

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Saturday’s race.

Through three races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Top 10 in the standings: Scott Dixon 118, Alex Palou 100, Will Power 81, Pato O’Ward 80, Jack Harvey 77, Scott McLaughlin 75, Josef Newgarden 75, Simon Pagenaud 74, Graham Rahal 71, Colton Herta 70.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway on NBCSN.