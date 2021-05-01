Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NTT IndyCar Series qualifying Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway was scrubbed for track drying, setting the starting lineup for the Genesys 300 by entrant points through two races.

The 1.5-mile speedway near Fort Worth, Texas, wasn’t dry until about 2:30 p.m. ET, nearly two hours after the originally scheduled time, so IndyCar elected to cancel a 4 p.m. qualifying session. The race will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Points leader Alex Palou, who won the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, will start on the pole position Saturday night for Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 10 Dallara-Honda, followed by Will Power in Team Penske’s No. 12 Chevrolet.

Scott Dixon, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg winner Colton Herta, Simon Pagenaud, Jack Harvey, Sebastien Bourdais, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Josef Newgarden will comprise the rest of the top 10 starting spots.

Pato O’Ward, the pole-sitter at Barber, will start 11th. In their season debuts, Tony Kanaan (in place of Jimmie Johnson in Ganassi’s No. 48) will start 23rd, and Pietro Fittipaldi (substituting for Romain Grosjean in the No. 51) will be 14th.

Ed Carpenter will be making his first start this season from 17th in the No. 20 Chevrolet. That car was driven in the first two races by Conor Daly, who will be starting last Saturday in the No. 59 Chevy for Carlin.

Saturday’s 212-lap race will be followed by a 248-lap race Sunday (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup Saturday in the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway (Position, car number, driver, manufacturer):

ROW 1

1. (10) Alex Palou, Honda

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet

ROW 2

3. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda

4. (26) Colton Herta, Honda

ROW 3

5. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet

6. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda

ROW 4

7. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet

8. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet

ROW 5

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda

10. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet

ROW 6

11. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet

12. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda

ROW 7

13. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda

14. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda

ROW 8

15. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet

16. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda

ROW 9

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet

18. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet

ROW 10

19. (18) Ed Jones, Honda

20. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda

ROW 11

21. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda

22. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet

ROW 12

23. (48) Tony Kanaan, Honda

24. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet