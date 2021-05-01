NTT IndyCar Series qualifying Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway was scrubbed for track drying, setting the starting lineup for the Genesys 300 by entrant points through two races.
The 1.5-mile speedway near Fort Worth, Texas, wasn’t dry until about 2:30 p.m. ET, nearly two hours after the originally scheduled time, so IndyCar elected to cancel a 4 p.m. qualifying session. The race will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Points leader Alex Palou, who won the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, will start on the pole position Saturday night for Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 10 Dallara-Honda, followed by Will Power in Team Penske’s No. 12 Chevrolet.
Scott Dixon, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg winner Colton Herta, Simon Pagenaud, Jack Harvey, Sebastien Bourdais, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Josef Newgarden will comprise the rest of the top 10 starting spots.
Pato O’Ward, the pole-sitter at Barber, will start 11th. In their season debuts, Tony Kanaan (in place of Jimmie Johnson in Ganassi’s No. 48) will start 23rd, and Pietro Fittipaldi (substituting for Romain Grosjean in the No. 51) will be 14th.
Ed Carpenter will be making his first start this season from 17th in the No. 20 Chevrolet. That car was driven in the first two races by Conor Daly, who will be starting last Saturday in the No. 59 Chevy for Carlin.
Saturday’s 212-lap race will be followed by a 248-lap race Sunday (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup Saturday in the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway (Position, car number, driver, manufacturer):
ROW 1
1. (10) Alex Palou, Honda
2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet
ROW 2
3. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda
4. (26) Colton Herta, Honda
ROW 3
5. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet
6. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda
ROW 4
7. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet
8. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet
ROW 5
9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda
10. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet
ROW 6
11. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet
12. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda
ROW 7
13. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda
14. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda
ROW 8
15. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet
16. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda
ROW 9
17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet
18. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet
ROW 10
19. (18) Ed Jones, Honda
20. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda
ROW 11
21. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda
22. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet
ROW 12
23. (48) Tony Kanaan, Honda
24. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet