The NTT IndyCar Series will head to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with a double dose of start times in the schedule as the 1.5-mile oval plays host to its first race weekend doubleheader in 10 years.

This is the first time the IndyCar Series will race at Texas in May after 32 consecutive races in June since 1997.

The 2021 season has opened with two winners under 25 in two races.

Alex Palou, 24, won the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, his first career IndyCar victory in his first race with Chip Ganassi Racing. Colton Herta, 21, led 97 of 100 laps from the pole position to win the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

ENTRY LISTS, WEEKEND SCHEDULES: Who will be racing and when at Texas

Since 2012, IndyCar has averaged roughly nine winners annually; last year there were seven in 14 races.

After running the first two races of the season, rookies Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean will be absent at Texas. Tony Kanaan will take over the No. 48 for Johnson, and Pietro Fittipaldi will drive the No. 51 in place of Grosjean.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the race weekend doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway (all times are ET):

Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway

TV: 7 p.m. on NBCSN (and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBC with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 7:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 7:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: Saturday’s race is 212 laps (318 miles) on a 1.5-mile speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: The are 13 available during practice, qualifying and the doubleheader races.

PUSH TO PASS: Unavailable (yet) in oval races

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 31% chance of rain at the green flag.

PRACTICE: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET Saturday, live on Peacock Premium

QUALIFYING: 1:45 p.m. ET Saturday, live on Peacock Premium; tape delay on NBCSN at 10 p.m.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 24 drivers racing at Texas

INDYCAR START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR GENESYS 300/XPEL 375 AT (all times ET):

Saturday

11:30-11:40 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series pit speed limiter practice (two groups/five minutes each)

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

3-4 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (single car, two laps: Lap 1/Genesys 300; Lap 2/XPEL 375), Peacock Premium

7 p.m.: Genesys 300, NBCSN

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Install laps

5 p.m.: XPEL 375, NBCSN

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM:

