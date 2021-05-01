Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After yet another victory Saturday by Scott Dixon at Texas Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series will try to put the brakes on the six-time series champion Sunday (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in the XPEL 375 — the second half of twin start times this weekend at the 1.5-mile oval.

It’s the first time in 10 years that Texas has played host to an IndyCar race weekend doubleheader. Dixon dominated the Saturday opener, leading 206 of 212 laps and fending off Team Penske rookie Scott McLaughlin in his fifth victory at Texas and second consecutive at the 1.5-mile oval.

The 2021 season has opened with three winners in three races with Dixon, Alex Palou (who won the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park) and Colton Herta (who led 97 of 100 laps from the pole position to win the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg).

SUNDAY’S LINEUP: Where everyone will be starting in the XPEL 375

ENTRY LISTS, WEEKEND SCHEDULES: Who will be racing and when at Texas

Since 2012, IndyCar has averaged roughly nine winners annually; last year there were seven in 14 races.

After running the first two races of the season, rookies Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean are absent at Texas. Tony Kanaan will take over the No. 48 for Johnson, and Pietro Fittipaldi will drive the No. 51 in place of Grosjean.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for Sunday’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway (all times are ET):

Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway

TV: 5 p.m. on NBCSN (and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBC with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 5:10 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 5:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: Sunday’s race is 248 laps (372 miles) on a 1.5-mile speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: The are 13 available during practice, qualifying and the doubleheader races.

PUSH TO PASS: Unavailable (yet) in oval races

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Field set by entrant points after Saturday’s results. Click here for Sunday’s lineup

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 24 drivers racing at Texas

INDYCAR START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR XPEL 375 AT TEXAS (all times ET):

Sunday

4:30 p.m.: Install laps

5 p.m.: XPEL 375 (248 laps, 372 miles), NBCSN

