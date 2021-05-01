On a weekend with the NTT IndyCar Series racing two at Texas Motor Speedway, Scott Dixon will go for two while starting first Sunday in the starting lineup for the XPEL 375.
Dixon scored the 51st victory of his career Saturday night at Texas, leaving him one behind tying Mario Andretti for No. 2 on the all-time win list.
A.J. Foyt leads with 67 victories. Dixon broke another of Foyt’s records Saturday, becoming the first driver with at least one victory in 19 IndyCar seasons.
Dixon has five victories at Texas, including two consecutive and three of the past four. After starting third Saturday, the six-time series champion took the lead from Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou on the third lap and led 206 of 212 laps.
“It feels amazing to be in this position,” Dixon said. “You just never want it to end. We want to go back-to-back and try to tie Mario tomorrow.
“I’m sure that’s not exactly what he wants to see. We’ll keep our heads down. It’s extremely tough. This season has been one of the toughest starts, I think, for a lot of us just with how tight the competition is.”
He will have a leg up by virtue of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda ranking first after Saturday’s race in the entrant points standings, which were used to set the starting grid for Sunday’s race.
Dixon will start alongside Palou on the front row, ahead of Will Power and Pato O’Ward.
Broadcast coverage of Sunday’s 248-lap race will begin at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup Sunday in the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway (Position, car number, driver, manufacturer):
ROW 1
1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda
2. (10) Alex Palou, Honda
ROW 2
3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet
4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet
ROW 3
5. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda
6. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet
ROW 4
7. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet
8. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet
ROW 5
9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda
10. (26) Colton Herta, Honda
ROW 6
11. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda
12. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet
ROW 7
13. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda
14. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet
ROW 8
15. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda
16. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda
ROW 9
17. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet
18. (18) Ed Jones, Honda
ROW 10
19. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet
20. (48) Tony Kanaan, Honda
ROW 11
21. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda
22. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda
ROW 12
23. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet
24. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet