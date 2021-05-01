Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On a weekend with the NTT IndyCar Series racing two at Texas Motor Speedway, Scott Dixon will go for two while starting first Sunday in the starting lineup for the XPEL 375.

Dixon scored the 51st victory of his career Saturday night at Texas, leaving him one behind tying Mario Andretti for No. 2 on the all-time win list.

A.J. Foyt leads with 67 victories. Dixon broke another of Foyt’s records Saturday, becoming the first driver with at least one victory in 19 IndyCar seasons.

Dixon has five victories at Texas, including two consecutive and three of the past four. After starting third Saturday, the six-time series champion took the lead from Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou on the third lap and led 206 of 212 laps.

“It feels amazing to be in this position,” Dixon said. “You just never want it to end. We want to go back-to-back and try to tie Mario tomorrow.

SUNDAY DETAILS: How to watch the XPEL 375 at Texas

“I’m sure that’s not exactly what he wants to see. We’ll keep our heads down. It’s extremely tough. This season has been one of the toughest starts, I think, for a lot of us just with how tight the competition is.”

He will have a leg up by virtue of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda ranking first after Saturday’s race in the entrant points standings, which were used to set the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

Dixon will start alongside Palou on the front row, ahead of Will Power and Pato O’Ward.

Broadcast coverage of Sunday’s 248-lap race will begin at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup Sunday in the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway (Position, car number, driver, manufacturer):

ROW 1

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda

2. (10) Alex Palou, Honda

ROW 2

3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet

4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet

ROW 3

5. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda

6. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet

ROW 4

7. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet

8. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet

ROW 5

9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda

10. (26) Colton Herta, Honda

ROW 6

11. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda

12. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet

ROW 7

13. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda

14. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet

ROW 8

15. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda

16. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda

ROW 9

17. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet

18. (18) Ed Jones, Honda

ROW 10

19. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet

20. (48) Tony Kanaan, Honda

ROW 11

21. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda

22. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda

ROW 12

23. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet

24. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet