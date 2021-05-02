Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pato O’Ward led the final 24 laps Sunday to win the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway, topping the results as the latest first-time winner in the NTT IndyCar Series to shake up the points standings.

The Arrow McLaren SP driver, who turns 22 Thursday, joined Alex Palou (who won the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park) as a first-time winner this season. Three of the first four races have been won by the three youngest drivers in IndyCar: O’Ward, Colton Herta, 21 (who won at St. Petersburg last week) and Palou, 24.

O’Ward finished 1.24 seconds ahead of Josef Newgarden. Graham Rahal was third, and Scott Dixon finished fourth after leading a race-high 163 of 248 laps to keep his lead in the points standings. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver holds a 22-point lead over O’Ward (153-131) with Palou in third.

Here are the IndyCar final results and points standings Sunday in the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (4) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 248, Running

2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 248, Running

3. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running

4. (1) Scott Dixon, Honda, 248, Running

5. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 248, Running

6. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 248, Running

7. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 248, Running

8. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 248, Running

9. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 248, Running

10. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 248, Running

11. (19) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 248, Running

12. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 248, Running

13. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running

14. (11) Takuma Sato, Honda, 247, Running

15. (20) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 246, Running

16. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 246, Running

17. (5) Jack Harvey, Honda, 115, Mechanical

18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 30, Mechanical

19. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

20. (15) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 0, Contact

21. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 0, Contact

22. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 0, Contact

23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

24. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 169.360 mph; Time of race: 2:06:31.1155; Margin of victory: 1.2443 seconds; Cautions: 3 for 35 laps; Lead changes: 12 among 9 drivers; Lap leaders: Dixon 1-70; Palou 71-73; Carpenter 74; VeeKay 75-79; Dixon 80-139; Rahal 140-152; Dixon 153-185; O’Ward 186; Power 187; Newgarden 188-189; Sato 190-201; Newgarden 202-224; O’Ward 225-248.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Top 10 in the standings: Scott Dixon 153, Pato O’Ward 131, Alex Palou 127, Josef Newgarden 116, Graham Rahal 107, Simon Pagenaud 102, Colton Herta 100, Scott McLaughlin 99, Will Power 99, Jack Harvey 90.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 15 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on NBC.