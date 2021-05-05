Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Margins are slim as Lewis Hamilton is the early line favorite to win the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix and Max Verstappen is the preferred choice to win the pole at PointsBet Sportsbook, May 9.

Hamilton, the winner of the Bahrain and Portugal Grands Prix, is listed a +115 to win at the Circuit de Catalunya. Verstappen is ranked second at +150. Verstappen won the Grand Prix of Romagna.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment for Hamilton this week is $1.15. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Verstappen’s odds to win the pole are +110 compared to Hamilton at +125.

This represents a slight lengthening of the odds for Hamilton compared to the most recent race. He was listed at +105 for that Portuguese GP. Verstappen’s odds improved from +245.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas is ranked third in both his odds for the outright win at +525 and for the pole at +750. Bottas was fastest in qualification for the Portuguese GP, denying Hamilton his 100th pole.

Sergio Perez at +1100 and Charles Leclerc at +5000 round out the top five in terms of odds for the outright win.

One of the Portuguese Grand Prix top-five finishers, Lando Norris is ranked sixth with a +6000 for the outright win. Norris finished fifth in that race. If he should be able to improve by two positions and score a podium, that will be worth +460.

Some other Prop Bets this week include who will record the fastest lap. Hamilton and Verstappen share the No. 1 ranking there at +195. Perez and Bottas are listed third at +380. No other driver is listed with odds of better than +2200.

Nikita Mazepin is favored to be the first driver to retire with a +400. He finished two laps down in 19th at Portugal, but was running at the end.

Kimi Raikkonen was the only driver to retire. This week he is listed at +1600 to be the first retiree. If all 20 cars are running at the end of Spanish Grand Prix, that is worth +1000.

PointsBet expects the margin of victory to be greater than eight seconds with a line of -112. If the race ends with the second-place driver between four and eight seconds, that is worth +250. Under four seconds is listed at +220.

