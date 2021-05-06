Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Lewis Hamilton climbs from his Mercedes after the June 27, French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard, Romain Grosjean will get an opportunity to get back inside a Formula 1 car for the first time since his fiery crash in the Bahrain GP on his home track.

“The first I heard about the opportunity to drive a Mercedes was when Toto (Wolff) went to the media in Bahrain and I was in my hospital bed. Reading that news was cheering me up a lot,” Grosjean said on Twitter. “Then I got the unofficial email saying it was all going to happen.

“It’s obviously something very special for me, jumping back in a Formula 1 car. It’s a big, big opportunity driving the Mercedes at the Paul Ricard later this year.”

Wolff followed up on his invitation to Grosjean and brought the 10-year, F1 veteran to Mercedes’ home in Brackley, England for a seat fitting and to allow the driver to spend some time on the team’s simulator.

With a massive schedule realignment and cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Formula 1 did not run the French Grand Prix in 2020, denying Grosjean the chance to have one final run in front of his countrymen.

“F1 didn’t get the chance to race in France during 2020 because of COVID so driving a Mercedes at the French Grand Prix in 2021 and then completing a test at the Circuit Paul Ricard, my home track, will be so special,” Grosjean said Mercedes web site. “I can’t wait for the day to arrive.”

Very ! Thank you 😀 https://t.co/BYLBopPJFE — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 5, 2021

Grosjean will also take part in a series of demo laps ahead of the French Grand Prix on Sunday 27 June.

“We are very happy to support Romain with this special opportunity,” said Wolff. “The idea first came when it looked like Romain would be ending his active career in Formula One, and we didn’t want his accident to be his last moment in an F1 car.

“I have known Romain since his days in Formula 3 when he won the Championship. He enjoyed a long and successful F1 career and we wanted to make sure that his final memories would be at the wheel of a championship-winning car.”

Romain Grosjean will become the 6th different GP2/F2 champion to drive a Mercedes Formula 1 car this June, after Hamilton, Rosberg, Russell, Vandoorne and De Vries 🙌 Who else can't wait to see Romain in the W10? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lwY49SiZfo — Team Mercedes (@TeamMercedesUK) May 5, 2021

Grosjean has been competing on the road and street courses in IndyCar this season, where he has scored one top-10 at Barber Motorsports Park in the season opener. He finished 13th the following week on the Street Course of St. Petersburg.