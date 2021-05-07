Stefan Wilson, with new sponsor Lohla Sport, was announced this week as joining Andretti Autosport for the 105th running of the Indy 500. This completes the organization’s six-car lineup as they seek their sixth Indy 500 win.

“We’re excited to not only welcome Stefan back to the team, but also to have a new partner in Lohla Sport come on board to experience their first Indy 500,” said Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport in a release. “We have a great history with the Wilson family and we’re hopeful we can build on successes we’ve had in the past this May.”

This will be Wilson’s fourth IndyCar start, two of which have been in the Indy 500. His best finish of 15th came in his most recent attempt at the Brickyard in 2018 while racing for Andretti Autosport.

Wilson led three laps in the 2018 Indy 500 immediately after the final caution period was lifted on Lap 193 of 200.

He also has a pair of wins in Indy Lights in 2011 with this team.

“After leading laps with Andretti Autosport at the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, I’m hungry to return and finish the job. I’ve worked tirelessly to make this return happen and I am so thankful that Lohla Sport has believed in me to represent them,” said Wilson. “It’s a dream come true to rejoin Andretti and also partner with Honda once more in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

“The icing on the cake is we get to do this with a brand new company in Lohla Sport, a premium women’s apparel brand already captivating the golf lifestyle scene. Among the fans and partners involved with the Indianapolis 500, we have a huge amount of golf enthusiasts, so I’m excited to get them exposed to what Lohla Sport is all about. None of this would have happened without Don and Carolyn Cusick, who are avid racing and golf enthusiasts and also shareholders in Lohla Sport.”

While more races have not been announced, Wilson hinted that this opportunity could grow into something greater.

“This program also represents the birth of Cusick Motorsports, and I am hopeful the 2021 Indianapolis 500 will be a springboard to many exciting opportunities for the Cusick Motorsports brand in the future,” Wilson said.

Cusick Motorsports was created by Don and Carolyn Cusick as a business incubator in racing.

“As a lifelong INDYCAR fan I have always wanted to attend the Indianapolis 500 live, but never found my way there until now,” said Don Cusick. “Thankfully the stars aligned this year, meeting Stefan Wilson and creating this amazing partnership. From casually asking Stefan if he had any contacts for great seats at Indy and half-jokingly telling him the best seat would have him driving in it.

“As it turns out I’m getting the second-best seat in the house as the sponsor of the No. 25 Andretti Autosport Indy car driven by Stefan. Lohla Sport is a company I am invested in, owned by our family friend Lisa O’Hurley. I couldn’t be more excited for the month of May and this opportunity to sponsor Stefan Wilson, one of the truly great people in motorsports.”