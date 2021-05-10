Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peacock–NBC Universal’s new streaming service that’s home to thousands of hours of content including movies, tv shows, and sports–will be streaming every IndyCar Series race, practice, and qualifying live online this season, including the Indy 500 which is just right around the corner on Sunday, May 30. Additionally, viewers will even have access to full race replays, recaps, and every Indy Lights race. See below for an easy step-by-step guide on how to watch the IndyCar Series on Peacock.

How to watch the IndyCar Series on Peacock:

1. Download the Peacock App from the app store or go to www.peacocktv.com/sports

2. Scroll down to the IndyCar section and click on the “watch with premium” button.

3. Choose the subscription that’s right for you.

4. Enjoy – When you subscribe, you’re not just getting IndyCar coverage, you’re also getting access to all of the hit movies and shows that Peacock has to offer.

Don’t miss any of the action, click here to find the find 2021 IndyCar schedule information, start times, highlights, videos, and more.

