Eli Tomac to leave Kawasaki after Motocross season

After finishing third in the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season, Eli Tomac and Kawasaki have mutually decided not to pursue a contract extension. Tomac and Kawasaki will part ways at the conclusion of the Pro Motocross Championship.

Tomac made the move to Kawasaki from Honda in 2016. In the six seasons since, he’s earned 60 wins in 165 starts, missing only one schedule Main Event during that period. Tomac’s 60 wins in the last six years is the most in the field.

Tomac won the Motocross championship three times with Kawasaki, from 2017 through 2019. Last year he earned his first Supercross championship.

“We are extremely proud of the success that Eli and the Monster Energy Kawasaki team achieved over the last six years,” said Kawasaki Senior Manager, Racing, Dan Fahie in a release. “We have built a great relationship with Eli and his family and we are proud that Kawasaki played a strong role in Tomac’s racing legacy.”

The team’s immediate focus is on winning their fourth MX championship in five years.

Tomac finished third this season, but struggled along the way with six of 17 races ending outside the top five compared to eight podiums and three wins. After winning his final race in Atlanta 1, he finished fifth the following week and saw his points’ deficit to eventual SX champion Cooper Webb widen.

Tomac finished 10th and ninth in the final two races of the season at Salt Lake City.

But Tomac’s season also had highlights. His three wins included a fifth Daytona SX win that tied Ricky Carmichael for the most on that track.

Tomac has not yet announced where he will ride in 2022, but RacerX Online reports that he is rumored to be heading to Yamaha.

A replacement for Tomac has not yet been named, but the team announced it will continue with a two-rider lineup 2022 that includes Adam Cianciarulo.