The official entry list for the 105th Indy 500 was released Wednesday with 35 teams vying for 33 spots in the May 30 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The field features nine former winners (one shy of the track record set in 1992) attempting to make the Greatest Spectacle in Racing:

Three-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009), two-time winners Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), plus single winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019).

Castroneves, who is trying to join A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time Indy 500 winners, will be attempting his 21st start at the Brickyard but is first with Meyer Shank Racing (after 20 years with Team Penske).

Defending race winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is aiming to become the first repeat Indy 500 winner since Castroneves in 2001-02.

There are three drivers competing for Gainbridge Rookie of the Year: RC Enerson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Scott McLaughlin. Simona De Silvestro, who was the 2010 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, will attempt to start her first Indy 500 since 2015 with Paretta Autosport as the only woman on the entry list.

Practice will be held May 18-21, followed by qualifying May 22-23.

Here’s an entry breakdown provided in the release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Winners (9): Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato

Rookies (3): RC Enerson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Scott McLaughlin

U.S. drivers (13): Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, RC Enerson, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sage Karam, Charlie Kimball, JR Hildebrand, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi

International drivers (22): Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, Max Chilton, Simona De Silvestro, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Jack Harvey, James Hinchcliffe, Ed Jones, Tony Kanaan, Dalton Kellett, Scott McLaughlin, Juan Pablo Montoya, Pato O’Ward, Simon Pagenaud, Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Rinus VeeKay, Stefan Wilson

Engines (35): Chevrolet 18, Honda 17 (all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires)