A season-high 26 drivers are on the NTT IndyCar Series entry list for the Indy GMR Grand Prix as Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially kicks off its May schedule with a Saturday race on its road course.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya (No. 86 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren SP) and Charlie Kimball (No. 11 Dallara-Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing) will be making their IndyCar debuts in 2021, joining two dozen drivers who already have raced over the course of the first four races this season.

Montoya and Kimball also will be attempting to race in the Indy 500, which will kick off practice Tuesday, May 18.

GMR GRAND PRIX ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 26 drivers entered at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

PEACOCK PRIMER: How to watch IndyCar practice and qualifying

After turning over his No. 48 to Tony Kanaan at Texas Motor Speedway, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will return with Chip Ganassi Racing for the GMR Grand Prix. Though he won’t be racing in the Indy 500, Johnson will be a studio analyst for NBC.

Romain Grosjean and Max Chilton also are back on the IndyCar entry list for the GMR Grand Prix, and Conor Daly moves back into Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet (in place of team owner Carpenter, who races only on ovals).

INDY 500 INFO: Start times, schedules, TV, stats, historical details about the race

IndyCar’s first four races have featured two first-time winners — Alex Palou at Barber Motorsports Park; Pato O’Ward at Texas Motor Speedway. Points leader Scott Dixon, who is seeking a seventh championship, won the opening race at Texas, and Colton Herta was victirous in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Two practice sessions will be held Friday, followed by the race at 2 p.m. Saturday on NBC. Here are more details for the GMR Grand Prix.

START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR GMR GRAND PRIX AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY (all times ET):

Friday, May 14

9:30-10:15 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

1-1:45 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

4:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (three rounds), Peacock Premium

Saturday, May 15

10:45-11:15 a.m.: IndyCar wamup, Peacock Premium

2 p.m.: GMR Grand Prix (85 laps, 207.3 miles), NBC