Scott Dixon opens as early Indy 500 PointsBet favorite

Scott Dixon, one of four winners in the first four NTT IndyCar races this year, is the early line favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 (11 a.m. ET, NBC).

With more than two weeks before the 105th running of the Indy 500, Dixon is listed at +600.

Dixon was also the favorite for both Texas Motor Speedway events. He was listed at +400 for the first race and after winning it, his odds were lowered to +210 for the second half of the doubleheader. Dixon finished fourth in that event to sweep the top five on oval tracks this year.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment for Dixon this week is $6.00. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden is the next favorite with odds of +700. Newgarden finished fifth in last year’s Indy 500. In the two oval races run so far in 2021, he finished sixth in Texas 1 and was runner-up to winner Pato O’Ward in the second race.

With his Texas victory, O’Ward secures the third-ranked position in opening odds for the Indy 500. He was +900 for both Texas races. O’Ward is listed at +750 for the 500.

Alexander Rossi is ranked fourth with +800 odds. Rossi led 17 laps of this race last year before retiring with crash damage on Lap 143.

Will Power and Simon Pagenaud round out the top five in early odds for the Indy 500 at +1000. Both drivers finished outside the top 10 in last year’s edition of this race with Power 14th and Pagenaud two laps off the pace in 22nd.

Last year, Takuma Sato outdueled Dixon for his second Indy 500 win. If he can repeat in 2021, that will be worth +1800 to bettors.

Another dark horse with potential this week is Santino Ferrucci at +6000. He is not racing fulltime in IndyCar this season, but last year he landed in fourth for this race.

