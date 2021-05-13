Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which means a jam-packed schedule of race cars from the NTT IndyCar Series screaming around the world’s most famous racetrack in preparation for the Indy 500.

The warmup act is the GMR Grand Prix on IMS’s road course, which also will play host to all three rungs of the Mazda Road to Indy Series.

After the May 15 races, the track will convert to its 2.5-mile oval layout for the next two weeks in the run-up to the 105th Indy 500. After four consecutive days of practice, qualifying for Greatest Spectacle in Racing will take place May 22-23. The Indy 500 will be held May 30 and will be televised on NBC.

Takuma Sato is the defending winner of the Indy 500 and is seeking to become the first driver to win the race three times after turning 40. There are eight other former Indy 500 winners in the field: Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Alexander Rossi.

Click here to view the 35 entries for 33 spots in the field.

Here are the IndyCar Indy 500 schedules for May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

(All times are Eastern)

IMS schedule: Thursday, May 13

8-8:50 a.m.: USF2000 testing

9:05-9:55 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 testing

10:10-11:00 a.m.: Indy Lights testing

11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m.: USF2000 testing

12:20-1:10 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 testing

1:25-2:15 p.m.: Indy Lights testing

2:30-3 p.m.: USF2000 practice

3:15-3:45 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

4-4:45 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

5-5:20 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

IMS schedule: Friday, May 14

8-8:20 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying, Race 1

8:35-9:05 a.m.: Indy Lights qualifying, Race 1

9:30-10:15 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice, Peacock Premium

10:40-11:20 a.m.: USF2000 Race 1 (15 laps)

11:45 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 1 (25 laps)

1-1:45 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice, Peacock Premium

2-3:15 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 1 (30 laps), Peacock Premium

3:25-4:05 p.m.: USF2000 Race 2 (15 laps)

4:30-5:45 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying, Peacock Premium

IMS schedule: Saturday, May 15

7:50-8:40 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 (25 laps)

8:55-9:25 a.m.: Indy Lights qualifying, Race 2

9:40-10:20 a.m.: USF2000 Race 3 (20 laps)

10:45-11:15 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warmup, Peacock Premium

11:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 3 (25 laps)

12:35-1:45 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 2 (35 laps), Peacock Premium

2:45 p.m.: IndyCar GMR Grand Prix (85 laps), NBC

IndyCar Indy 500 schedule: Tuesday, May 18

6 a.m.: Garage opens

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 practice (oval veterans 10 a.m.-noon; rookies and refreshers noon-2 p.m.; 3-6 p.m. all drivers), Peacock Premium

8 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar Indy 500 schedule: Wednesday, May 19

8 a.m.: Garage opens

Noon-6 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 practice, Peacock Premium

8 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar Indy 500 schedule: Thursday, May 20

8 a.m.: Garage opens

Noon-6 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 practice, Peacock Premium

8 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar Indy 500 schedule: Friday, May 21

8 a.m.: Garage opens

Noon-6 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 practice, Peacock Premium

8 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar Indy 500 schedule: Saturday, May 22

6:30 a.m.: Garage opens

9:30-10:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 practice, Peacock Premium

Noon-5:50 p.m.: Indy 500 qualifying, Peacock Premium, NBC (2-3 p.m.), NBCSN (3-6 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar Indy 500 schedule: Sunday, May 23

8 a.m.: Garage opens

11-11:30 a.m.: Indy 500 practice (last chance qualifiers), Peacock Premium

11:30 a.m.-noon: Indy 500 practice (Fast Nine), Peacock Premium

1:15-2:30 p.m.: Last Chance Indy 500 qualifying, Peacock Premium, NBCSN

3-3:45 p.m.: Fast Nine Indy 500 pole qualifying, Peacock Premium, NBC

5-7 p.m.: Indy 500 practice, Peacock Premium

9 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar Indy 500 schedule: Friday, May 28

8 a.m.: Garage opens

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Carb Day final Indy 500 practice, Peacock Premium, NBCSN

4 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar Indy 500 schedule: Sunday, May 30

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection

8:15 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

9 a.m.: Prerace coverage on NBCSN

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11 a.m.: Race coverage broadcast begins on NBC

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 105th Indy 500 on NBC