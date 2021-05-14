Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josef Newgarden is the GMR Grand Prix PointsBet early line favorite for the May 15, 2021 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

In a season that has witnessed four winners in four races, Newgarden has been shut out of Victory Lane. His season got off to a rough start when he spun on the opening lap of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and finished 23rd in a field of 24. He rebounded in the next race and finished second to Colton Herta in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Newgarden’s odds for the Indy Grand Prix were set at +540 on Thursday.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment for Newgarden this week is $5.40. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Scott Dixon, who opened as the early line favorite for the May 30, 2021 Indy 500, is ranked second on the road course at PointsBet with a +580. In four races this season, Dixon swept the top five. He won the Genesys 300 in the first of two races held at Texas Motor Speedway.

Will Power is ranked third with +650 odds. Power’s best result so far in 2021 came in the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park when he finished second to Alex Palou. Dixon has not cracked the top five since.

Three races were held on the IMS road course in 2020. Dixon, Newgarden, and Power each won one of those events.

Colton Herta is listed at +750. Herta won the second road course race of the season at St. Petersburg. He crashed on Lap 25 at Barber and finished 22nd.

Patricio O’Ward has three top-fives in the first four events including a win in the second Texas race. He rounds out the top five with odds of +775.

The other road course winner this year, Palou has long odds of +1800.

Jimmie Johnson is still struggling to get comfortable in IndyCar with results of 19th and 22nd in the first two road races of the season. Along with Max Chilton and Dalton Kellett, he is this week’s biggest longshot this week at +50000 (500/1).

