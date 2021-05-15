Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rinus VeeKay seized command of the second half of the Indy GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday, leading the results as the latest first-time winner in the NTT IndyCar Series to shake up the points standings.

The Dutchman took the top step of an international podium that also featured Frenchman Romain Grosjean in second and Spaniard Alex Palou in third.

VeeKay, 20, became the fifth winner in five races this season after Palou (Barber Motorsports Park), Colton Herta (Grand Prix of St. Petersburg), Scott Dixon (Texas Motor Speedway) and Pato O’Ward (Texas).

VeeKay, Palou and O’Ward are all first-time IndyCar winners. Along with Herta, they’ve given IndyCar four winners 24 and younger in the first five races this season.

Here are the IndyCar final results and points standings Saturday in the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (7) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

2. (1) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running

3. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

5. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

6. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (14) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running

8. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

10. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

11. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running

13. (8) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

14. (9) Ed Jones, Honda, 85, Running

15. (18) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

16. (17) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85, Running

17. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running

19. (20) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 84, Running

20. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 84, Running

21. (25) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 84, Running

22. (21) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 84, Running

23. (3) Jack Harvey, Honda, 84, Running

24. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 84, Running

25. (6) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 50, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 116.096 mph; Time of race: 1:47:08.5773; Margin of victory: 4.9510 seconds; Cautions: 1 for 3 laps; Lead changes: 8 among 5 drivers; Lap leaders: Grosjean 1-24; Palou 25; Dixon 26-27; Grosjean 28-43; Hunter-Reay 44-47; VeeKay 48-59; Grosjean 60-63; Dixon 64;

VeeKay 65-85.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Saturday’s race.

Through five races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Top 10 in the standings: Dixon 176, Palou 163, Newgarden 148, O’Ward 146, Rahal 137, VeeKay 135, Pagenaud 130, McLaughlin 123, Power 118, Herta 117.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will remain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 qualifying May 22-23 and the Indy 500 on May 30. Click here for all the details for watching the Indy 500 coverage in May.