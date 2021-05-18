Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Jimmie Allen will be the singer of the national anthem before the 105th Indy 500 at the track May 30 (NBC, 11 a.m. ET).

Allen is a platinum-selling country music star. In 2018, he became the first Black recording artist to launch a career with two consecutive hits on country radio with “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” reaching the No. 1 spot on the charts.

“Bettie James” is his most recent release in honor of his late father and late grandmother, who were both great influences on his music career. The EP is a star-studded collaboration featuring Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw.

INDY 500 INFO: Start times, schedules, TV, stats, historical details about the race

MONTH OF MAY SCHEDULE: When cars are on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

“We are excited to welcome Jimmie to the Racing Capital of the World for a memorable and emotional Memorial Day Weekend performance,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a release. “The National Anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and this year’s rendition carries extra meaning as we prepare to welcome fans back to the Indy 500 and honor our frontline heroes.”

Allen was named New Male Artist of the Year in April at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, where he also performed his current hit single “Freedom Was A Highway” with Paisley. On July 13, Allen will publish his debut picture book, “My Voice Is a Trumpet.”

He will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” just before drivers strap into their cars for the 12:38 p.m. ET command to start engines. NBC coverage of the race will begin at 11 a.m. ET with a prerace show starting at 9 a.m. on NBCSN.

Click here for the list of start times through the end of the month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.