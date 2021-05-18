Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Felix Rosenqvist hopes there is hidden meaning in “Undefeated” as he sports new livery for the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in the 105th Running of the Indy 500, on May 30, 2021 (11 a.m. ET, NBC).

Arrow McLaren SP and team partner Vuse combine to debut a new partnership with Undefeated, a curated streetwear brand and retail outlets.

“Arrow McLaren SP is always looking for opportunities to engage and entertain new fans to showcase this amazing sport to a more diverse audience,” said Taylor Kiel, President of Arrow McLaren SP in a release. “To work with Vuse to bring Undefeated, an innovative, exciting lifestyle and streetwear brand, to the track during our sport’s biggest moment of the year, is a cool way to reach new people and help grow our and the IndyCar fanbase.”

With primary sponsorship from Vuse, the livery features a design by Undefeated’s founder James Bond.

“We are excited to work with Arrow McLaren SP for the most iconic motorsport event of the year, the Indy 500,” said Bond. “It’s an honor to have been asked to participate in the creation of the No. 7 car driven by Felix Rosenqvist and the opportunity to expand our brands’ outreach.”

Bond will get an opportunity to see his design in action as he joins team and sponsor at the track on May 30.

IndyCar’s May race schedules: 105th Indy 500

Rosenqvist seeks his first top-10 of 2021 in the biggest race of the season. In the first five races, he has two top-15s with a 12th at St. Petersburg and 13th on the first oval race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Last year, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, he finished 12th in the Indy 500.

The innovative designs will not stop with the Indy 500. Through the “Vuse Design Challenge” artists and designers will have an opportunity to design a paint scheme for the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. The winning entry will be featured on the car in August when the series visits the Street of Nashville for their inaugural run.

The winner will also receive prize money and a trip to the race to see their car in action.