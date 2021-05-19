Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Greg Biffle, Scott Speed and Scott Bloomquist have been named as Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) “Ringers” for their inaugural season.

The three ringers join fulltime drivers Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip in select races.

Biffle will join the series for season-opener on June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. He will return for race five of the six-race season at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin on July 10.

Speed will compete in June 26 race at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio and at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Indiana.

Bloomquist will make only one start, on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa on June 19.

All six races will be run on Saturday nights and will be aired on CBS and their streaming service, Paramount+.

Biffle brings a depth of NASCAR Cup experience to the series. He won 55 races in NASCAR’s top three series before ending his fulltime career in 2016. He returned to race in a one-off NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2019 and won with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Last year he made another Truck start with GMS Racing and finished 19th at Darlington Raceway.

“To get an invite for something like this, I had to pinch myself when I got the call,” Biffle said in a release. “What excites me the most about SRX is the opportunity to get to race with such a wealth of talented drivers. It’s unbelievable, the talent level in this series, and to be able to compete with these guys is a chance of a lifetime.

“The background is incredible if you look at the driver lineup. I’m super excited about the opportunity to be able to come and be part of this series, getting off the ground and starting out with it. It’s going to be fun.”

Speed made 118 Cup starts from 2008 through 2013 and recorded one victory at Talladega in 2009. He also has one Truck series win while running a part time schedule for Bill Davis in 2008.

Speed brings a wealth of experience to the series that includes 28 Formula 1 races and most recently a stint in Rallycross with Andretti Autosport.

“I love different opportunities in different racecars, and I love exploring the nuances of all these different styles of racing that I’ve been able to do in my career, and this SRX series is going to be awesome,” Speed said. “I’ve spent so much of my career open-wheel based, but luckily I’ve had a lot of years doing the oval stuff, as well.

“This is all a clean sheet of paper and we’re going to have to adapt quickly. Obviously, the experience that guys like Tony (Stewart) and Ray (Evernham) have is going to play a big role in our success. It’s a new car, it’s a new tire, everything is so new – it’s going to be who adapts quickly to the situation.

“It’s going to change from race to race, and I love that about SRX. There won’t be a ton of practice, there’s not a lot of experience from anybody in these cars on these tracks, and that’s quite a fun thing to be able get yourself into as a driver.”

Bloomquist has more than 600 Dirt Late Model race wins in his career, highlighted by 94 wins to date in Lucas Oil Late Models and 33 with the World of Outlaws.

“I’ve had a long career and have been able to do a lot of cool things in racing, and SRX is right up there with some of the coolest things I’ve been a part of in motorsports,” said Bloomquist. “It’s not often you can get such a diverse group of talent on one racetrack with an equal playing field in equal racecars, and I think what Tony and Ray have done with SRX is going to be very exciting for fans.

“I also think, as racers, we’re going to find ourselves having a blast behind the wheel.”

SRX’s inaugural season culminates July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.