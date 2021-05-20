Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With odds barely above even money, Lewis Hamilton is the PointsBet Sportsbook early line favorite for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo on May 23, 2021. Hamilton’s odds to win the race are listed at +110. His odds to win the pole are -105.

Hamilton is a two-time winner of this race with victories in 2019 and 2016. Last year’s edition of the Monaco Grand Prix was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton’s low odds are partly attributable to the fact that he has won three of the first four F1 races.

Hamilton’s odds of posting the fastest lap of the race are more lucrative at +165.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment for Hamilton this week is $1.10. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The only other driver to win an F1 race this season, Max Verstappen lists odds of +125. Verstappen won the Romagna Grand Prix and has not finished worse than second this year. He also won last year’s season-ender, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the Yas Marina Circuit after starting that race from the pole.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas is ranked third with odds of +800. Bottas has nine career Formula 1 wins with his most recent being last year’s Russian Grand Prix. He has finished third three times this year.

No other driver is listed with lower than 18/1 odds.

Sergio Perez is ranked fourth for the Monaco Grand Prix with odds of +1800. Perez finished fifth in his most recent F1 race. His first and so far only F1 win came at Bahrain last year in the penultimate race. Perez is listed with +175 odds to earn a podium finish.

With odds of +3500, Charles Leclerc rounds out the top five. These are the lowest odds the Ferrari driver has been given this season. Leclerc’s outright win odds drag his top-three odds to +270.

Lando Norris, who just signed a mutli-year deal with McLaren F1 to race through 2022 and beyond, can be wagered at +540 for a podium finish. Should his momentum carry him all the way to Victory Lane, that would be worth +6600.

Norris’ teammate Daniel Ricciardo, the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix winner, is also listed at +6600 for the outright win.

Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin is favored to be the first driver to retire with odds of +300. He has only one retirement in his four-race career, but he has yet to finish within a lap of the leader.

