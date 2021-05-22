Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The starting grid for the 105th Indy 500 will be set over the course of two days at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and NBC Sports will have qualifying covered on Peacock Premium, NBC and NBCSN with nearly 15 hours of live TV coverage.

Coverage will begin with a one-hour practice Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium.

Saturday qualifying will begin at noon ET on Peacock Premium with coverage also on NBC from 2-3 p.m. and NBCSN from 3-6 p.m. Coverage also will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Sunday will start on Peacock with Last Chance and Fast Nine practice from 11 a.m.-noon ET. The Last Row Shootout will be at 1 p.m. on NBCSN, and Fast Nine pole qualifying at 2:30 p.m. on NBC. Practice will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Peacock.

INDY 500 INFO: Start times, schedules, TV, stats, historical details about the race

MONTH OF MAY SCHEDULE: When cars are on track with TV times, schedules

Leigh Diffey will handle play by play with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee and Dave Burns. On the Peacock Pit Box will be NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte and Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2021 IndyCar rookie.

There are 35 cars vying for 33 spots in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Positions 10-30 will be locked in during nearly six hours of qualifying Saturday. Sunday will feature the fastest nine qualifers squaring off for the pole position in the May 30 race, and the slowest five cars battling for the final three spots in the Last Row Shootout.

Scott Dixon claimed the first spot in the qualifying draw Friday. Marco Andretti is the defending pole-sitter for the race, which was won last year for the second time by Takuma Sato.

Here’s the full broadcast grid for Indy 500 qualifying TV this weekend (all times are ET):