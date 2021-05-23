Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The starting grid for the 105th Indy 500 will be set today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and NBC Sports will have qualifying covered on Peacock Premium, NBC and NBCSN with nearly 15 hours of live TV coverage.

The last three spots in the 11th row of the Indy 500 will be filled in a 75-minute qualifying session with five drivers (two of whom will be eliminated from the race: Will Power (the 2018 Indy 500 winner from Team Penske), Simona De Silvestro, Charlie Kimball, Sage Karam and RC Enerson.

Then the Fast Nine from Qualifying Day 1 will square off for the pole position, which will be determined between Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, Rinus VeeKay, Helio Castroneves, Alex Palou, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marcus Ericsson.

Sunday coverage will start on Peacock with Last Chance and Fast Nine practice from 11 a.m.-noon ET. The Last Row Shootout will be at 1 p.m. on NBCSN, and Fast Nine pole qualifying at 2:30 p.m. on NBC. Practice will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey will handle play by play with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee and Dave Burns. On the Peacock Pit Box will be NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte and Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2021 IndyCar rookie.

There are 35 cars vying for 33 spots in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Positions 10-30 were locked in during nearly six hours of qualifying Saturday.

Scott Dixon turned the fastest lap Saturday on the first attempt after claiming the first spot in the qualifying draw Friday.

Marco Andretti is the defending pole-sitter for the race, which was won last year for the second time by Takuma Sato.

Here’s the full broadcast grid for Indy 500 qualifying TV this weekend (all times are ET):