The 2021 start times for the Indy 500 are here — and right on time this year.

The 105th Indianapolis 500 will be held Sunday, May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will be broadcast live on NBC at 11 a.m. ET, with prerace starting at 9 a.m. on NBCSN.

A sellout crowd of 135,000 will be in attendance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 40 percent of the track’s 235,000-seat capacity, according to track owner Roger Penske.

Here are the details and start times for the 105th Indy 500 (all times are ET):

TV info, Indy 500 start times, schedule 2021

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection

8:15 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 105th Indy 500

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on NBCSN, moving to NBC at 11 a.m. and running through 4 p.m., followed by a postrace show on NBCSN. It also will be available via streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Indy 500 race information

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 63 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Takuma Sato

QUALIFYING: The 33-car field was set May 22-23. Scott Dixon won the Indy 500 pole position for the fourth time in his career.

Click here for the starting lineup in the 105th Indy 500.

