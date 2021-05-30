Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves joined a club of Indy 500 legends Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, becoming the fourth four-time winner in the 110-year history of results and points from its 500-Mile Race.

Castroneves climbed the fence after passing Alex Palou to lead the final two laps and tie the record for most Indy 500 victories that is shared by A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser.

At 46 years, 20 days, Castroneves (who also won in 2001, ’02 and ’09) became the fourth-oldest winner in Indy 500 history behind Al Unser (47 in 1987), Bobby Unser (47 in ’81) and Emerson Fittipaldi (46 in ’93). The 12-year gap between Castroneves’ victories is the second longest in Indy 500 history behind Juan Pablo Montoya (who won in 2000 and ’15).

The 105th Indy 500 was the first NTT IndyCar Series victory for Castroneves, whose last was July 9, 2017 at Iowa Speedway in his final full-time season with Team Penske. The Brazilan raced in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the past three years while also running the Indy 500 with Penske.

Sunday marked Castroneves’ 21st start in the Indy 500 but his first outside Penske after joining Meyer Shank Racing for a part-time IndyCar season in 2021. His 31st victory in IndyCar also was the first for Meyer Shank, which joined IndyCar full time last year and is known primarily for competing in sports cars.

In becoming the first driver to win the Indy 500 with another team after winning for Penske, Castroneves won the fastest Indy 500 in history. The 200-lap race had an average speed of 190.690 mph with only two caution flags for 18 laps, breaking the record of 187.433 in 2013.

The race also set a record for fewest yellows and caution laps (previously four in 1990 and 2019 and 21 laps in 1976, 2013 and ’14).

Here are the IndyCar final results and points standings Sunday in the 105th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (8) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 200, Running

2. (6) Alex Palou, Honda, 200, Running

3. (26) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 200, Running

4. (12) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 200, Running

5. (4) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 200, Running

6. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 200, Running

7. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 200, Running

8. (3) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 200, Running

9. (24) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 200, Running

10. (5) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 200, Running

11. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 200, Running

12. (21) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running

13. (19) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running

14. (15) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running

15. (22) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 200, Running

16. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 200, Running

17. (1) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running

18. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 200, Running

19. (25) Marco Andretti, Honda, 200, Running

20. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 200, Running

21. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 200, Running

22. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 200, Running

23. (30) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 199, Running

24. (29) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 199, Running

25. (13) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 199, Running

26. (27) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 199, Running

27. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 199, Running

28. (11) Ed Jones, Honda, 199, Running

29. (10) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 198, Running

30. (32) Will Power, Chevrolet, 197, Running

31. (33) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 169, Contact

32. (18) Graham Rahal, Honda, 118, Contact

33. (28) Stefan Wilson, Honda, 32, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 190.690 mph; Time of race: 2:37:19.3846; Margin of victory: 0.4928 seconds; Cautions: 2 for 18 laps; Lead changes: 35 among 13 drivers; Lap Leaders: Herta 1; VeeKay 2-30; Herta 31-32; Dixon 33-35; Castroneves 36-38; Herta 39-48; VeeKay 49; Daly 50-70; Castroneves; 71-76; Palou 77; O’Ward 78; Rahal 79-81; VeeKay 82-83; Daly, 84-102; O’Ward, 103-113; Rahal, 114-118; Palou, 119-124; Castroneves 125-126; O’Ward 127-130; Palou 131-147; Castroneves 148-149; O’Ward 150; Sato 151-156; Rosenqvist 157; Dixon 158-161; Palou 162-168; Castroneves 169-171; Palou 172; Pagenaud 173-175; Karam 176-177; Ferrucci 178-179; Rosenqvist 180-192; Sato 193; Castroneves 194-195; Palou 196-198; Castroneves 199-200.

POINTS

Through six races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Top 10 in the standings: Palou 248, Dixon 212, O’Ward 211, Pagenaud 201, VeeKay 191, Newgarden 184, Herta 154, Rahal 148, McLaughlin 143, Ericsson 138.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race June 12-13 in the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader at the Belle Isle Park Raceway.