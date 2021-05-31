INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves’ fourth victory in the 2021 Indy 500 earned $1,828,305 — up 33 percent over last year’s grand prize — as the purse increased for the race this season.
The 105th Indy 500 had a total purse of $8,854,565 divided among the 33-car field, up 18 percent from last year’s $7,502,500. The 2020 Indy 500 was held last Aug. 23 without fans.
The 105th Indy 500 was the biggest sporting event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing an announced crowd of 135,000 (which was announced a sellout for the 40 percent capacity allowed by local officials). That brought in revenue to the 2.5-mile oval, where Castroneves tied the track record for most victories with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.
The 2020 Indy 500 purse was $7,502,500, slightly more than half of the originally announced record purse of $15 million. The amount was cut because the track lost millions by being unable to have fans because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Takuma Sato picked up a $1,370,500 winner’s check that was worth less than his first victory in 2017.
According to the Indianapolis Star, 2020 was the smallest Indy 500 race purse since 1991 and the lowest winner’s earnings since 2003.
The rest of the payouts for the 2021 Indy 500:
2. Alex Palou, $649,305
3. Simon Pagenaud, $403,305
4. Pato O’Ward, $343,305
5. Ed Carpenter, $286,305
6. Santino Ferrucci, $157,305
7. Sage Karam, $162,305
8. Rinus VeeKay, $302,805
9. Juan Pablo Montoya, $135,305
10. Tony Kanaan, $130,305
11. Marcus Ericsson, $225,305
12. Josef Newgarden, $220,305
13. Conor Daly, $212,305
14. Takuma Sato, $222,305
15. JR Hidlebrand, $110,305
16. Colton Herta, $252,305
17. Scott Dixon, $316,305
18. Jack Harvey, $200,305
19. Marco Andretti, $100,305
20. Scott McLaughlin, $151,305
21. James Hinchcliffe, $200,305
22. Ryan Hunter-Reay, $200,305
23. Dalton Kellett, $200,305
24. Max Chilton, $200,305
25. Pietro Fittipaldi, $210,305
26. Sebastien Bourdais, $200,305
27. Felix Rosenqvist, $214,305
28. Ed Jones, $200,305
29. Alexander Rossi, $200,305
30. Will Power, $200,305
31. Simona De Silvestro, $100,305
32. Graham Rahal, $217,305
33. Stefan Wilson, $100,305