Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves’ fourth victory in the 2021 Indy 500 earned $1,828,305 — up 33 percent over last year’s grand prize — as the purse increased for the race this season.

The 105th Indy 500 had a total purse of $8,854,565 divided among the 33-car field, up 18 percent from last year’s $7,502,500. The 2020 Indy 500 was held last Aug. 23 without fans.

The 105th Indy 500 was the biggest sporting event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing an announced crowd of 135,000 (which was announced a sellout for the 40 percent capacity allowed by local officials). That brought in revenue to the 2.5-mile oval, where Castroneves tied the track record for most victories with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

OFFICIAL BOXSCORE: Where everyone finished in the 105th Indy 500 with payouts

CASTRONEVES’ CUNNING: Appreciating the geinus of Helio Castroneves

The 2020 Indy 500 purse was $7,502,500, slightly more than half of the originally announced record purse of $15 million. The amount was cut because the track lost millions by being unable to have fans because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Takuma Sato picked up a $1,370,500 winner’s check that was worth less than his first victory in 2017.

According to the Indianapolis Star, 2020 was the smallest Indy 500 race purse since 1991 and the lowest winner’s earnings since 2003.

Click here for the full boxscore from the 105th Indy 500.

The rest of the payouts for the 2021 Indy 500:

2. Alex Palou, $649,305

3. Simon Pagenaud, $403,305

4. Pato O’Ward, $343,305

5. Ed Carpenter, $286,305

6. Santino Ferrucci, $157,305

7. Sage Karam, $162,305

8. Rinus VeeKay, $302,805

9. Juan Pablo Montoya, $135,305

10. Tony Kanaan, $130,305

11. Marcus Ericsson, $225,305

12. Josef Newgarden, $220,305

13. Conor Daly, $212,305

14. Takuma Sato, $222,305

15. JR Hidlebrand, $110,305

16. Colton Herta, $252,305

17. Scott Dixon, $316,305

18. Jack Harvey, $200,305

19. Marco Andretti, $100,305

20. Scott McLaughlin, $151,305

21. James Hinchcliffe, $200,305

22. Ryan Hunter-Reay, $200,305

23. Dalton Kellett, $200,305

24. Max Chilton, $200,305

25. Pietro Fittipaldi, $210,305

26. Sebastien Bourdais, $200,305

27. Felix Rosenqvist, $214,305

28. Ed Jones, $200,305

29. Alexander Rossi, $200,305

30. Will Power, $200,305

31. Simona De Silvestro, $100,305

32. Graham Rahal, $217,305

33. Stefan Wilson, $100,305