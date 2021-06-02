Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are the only two F1 winners through five weeks of racing and they are co-favored at PointsBet Sportsbook in early odds for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Both are listed at +135 to take the outright win.

Hamilton has three wins so far this season, in the Bahrain GP, the Portugal GP and Spanish GP.

Verstappen has two wins in the Romagna GP at Imola, Italy and the Grand Prix of Monaco.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment for this week Hamilton and Verstappen is $1.35. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Hamilton has one win in the Azerbaijan GP in 2018. He finished second in 2019.

This race was was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Verstappen’s last attempt in 2019 ended in a fourth-place finish.

At +115, Hamilton holds a slight edge over Verstappen’s +125 in odds to win the pole. Whoever wins the pole should see a deduction from their line, however, because the pole winner is listed at -143 to take the checkers.

Hamilton and Verstappen are also co-favored to set the fastest lap with +175 odds. In the most recent race, Hamilton had the fastest lap despite being mired in seventh most of the day after qualification was abruptly halted by a crash by Charles Leclerc.

Valtteri Bottas is ranked third this week at +800. He won the most recent Azerbaijan GP in 2019 after leading the field to green. If Bottas can beat his teammate Hamilton in a head-to-head matchup, that will be worth +270.

Sergio Perez is fourth with odds of +1000. Perez has four top-five finishes in four races this year with a best result of fourth earned twice in Portugal and Monaco.

Rounding out the top five is Lando Norris, who also has four top-fives this season. Norris has two podium finishes in Italy and Monaco.

No other driver is listed with lower than 50/1 odds.

Haas F1 is the team with the greatest odds of retiring first at +260. Nikita Mazepin drags these odds down at +400 to be the first driver to head to the garage and not return.

If there are no retirements, that is worth +1200

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

For more betting coverage, check out NBC Sports Edge.