NBC Sports will televise all 12 rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which started last weekend at Fox Raceway.
Coverage of the full schedule is available across NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Peacock is the streaming home of Pro Motocross with all races, highlights, qualifiers and replays available.
NBC or NBCSN will present Moto 2 from every round, and all TV coverage also will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Peacock will stream live coverage of every Qualifying, Moto 1 and Moto 2 race throughout the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season.
Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Will Christien and Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporters during the 2021 season.
The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship broadcast schedule is below (dates and times are subject to change):
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Sat., May 29
|Fox Raceway National – 2nd Motos
|6 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., June 5
|Thunder Valley National – 2nd Motos*
|10:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., June 19
|High Point National – 2nd Motos*
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., July 3
|RedBud National – 2nd Motos*
|5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 11
|Southwick National – 2nd Motos**
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., July 17
|Spring Creek National – 2nd Motos (450MX)
|3 p.m.
|NBC
|Spring Creek National – 2nd Motos (250MX)*
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sun., Aug. 8
|Washougal National – 2nd Motos**
|12 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., Aug. 14
|Unadilla National – 2nd Motos (450MX)
|3 p.m.
|NBC
|Unadilla National – 2nd Motos (250MX)*
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., Aug. 21
|Budds Creek National – 2nd Motos (250MX)*
|11 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sun., Aug. 22
|Budds Creek National – 2nd Motos (450MX)
|4 p.m.
|NBC
|Sat., Aug. 28
|Ironman National – 2nd Motos
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sat., Sept. 4
|Fox Raceway National 2 – 2nd Motos*
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sun., Sept. 12
|Hangtown Motocross Classic – 2nd Motos**
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
*Same-Day Delay
**Delayed Coverage
Peacock’s 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship broadcast schedule is below. Coverage will be available on Peacock Premium; fans can learn more about Peacock and subscribe to Peacock Premium here (dates and times are subject to change):
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Sat., May 29
|Fox Raceway National Qualifying
|1 p.m.
|Fox Raceway National Moto 1 Racing
|4 p.m.
|Fox Raceway National Moto 2 Racing
|6 p.m.
|Sat., June 5
|Thunder Valley National Qualifying
|12 p.m.
|Thunder Valley National Moto 1 Racing
|3 p.m.
|Thunder Valley National Moto 2 Racing
|5 p.m.
|Sat., June 19
|High Point National Qualifying
|10 a.m.
|High Point National Moto 1 Racing
|1 p.m.
|High Point National Moto 2 Racing
|3 p.m.
|Sat., July 3
|RedBud National Qualifying
|10 a.m.
|RedBud National Moto 1 Racing
|1 p.m.
|RedBud National Moto 2 Racing
|3 p.m.
|Sat., July 10
|Southwick National Qualifying
|10 a.m.
|Southwick National Moto 1 Racing
|1 p.m.
|Southwick National Moto 2 Racing
|3 p.m.
|Sat., July 17
|Spring Creek National Qualifying
|10 a.m.
|Spring Creek National Moto 1 Racing
|1 p.m.
|Spring Creek National Moto 2 Racing
|3 p.m.
|Sat., July 24
|Washougal National Qualifying
|1 p.m.
|Washougal National Moto 1 Racing
|4 p.m.
|Washougal National Moto 2 Racing
|6 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 14
|Unadilla National Qualifying
|10 a.m.
|Unadilla National Moto 1 Racing
|1 p.m.
|Unadilla National Moto 2 Racing
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 21
|Budds Creek National Qualifying
|10 a.m.
|Budds Creek National Moto 1 Racing
|1 p.m.
|Budds Creek National Moto 2 Racing
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 28
|Ironman National Qualifying
|10 a.m.
|Ironman National Moto 1 Racing
|1 p.m.
|Ironman National Moto 2 Racing
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 4
|Fox Raceway National 2 Qualifying
|1 p.m.
|Fox Raceway National 2 Moto 1 Racing
|4 p.m.
|Fox Raceway National 2 Moto 2 Racing
|6 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 11
|Hangtown Motocross Classic Qualifying
|1 p.m.
|Hangtown Motocross Classic Moto 1 Racing
|4 p.m.
|Hangtown Motocross Classic Moto 2 Racing
|6 p.m.
LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP