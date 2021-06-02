Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will televise all 12 rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which started last weekend at Fox Raceway.

Coverage of the full schedule is available across NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Peacock is the streaming home of Pro Motocross with all races, highlights, qualifiers and replays available.

NBC or NBCSN will present Moto 2 from every round, and all TV coverage also will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Peacock will stream live coverage of every Qualifying, Moto 1 and Moto 2 race throughout the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season.

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Will Christien and Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporters during the 2021 season.

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship broadcast schedule is below (dates and times are subject to change):

Date Event Time (ET) Network Sat., May 29 Fox Raceway National – 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 5 Thunder Valley National – 2nd Motos* 10:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 19 High Point National – 2nd Motos* 10 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 3 RedBud National – 2nd Motos* 5 p.m. NBCSN Sun., July 11 Southwick National – 2nd Motos** 1 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 17 Spring Creek National – 2nd Motos (450MX) 3 p.m. NBC Spring Creek National – 2nd Motos (250MX)* 9 p.m. NBCSN Sun., Aug. 8 Washougal National – 2nd Motos** 12 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 14 Unadilla National – 2nd Motos (450MX) 3 p.m. NBC Unadilla National – 2nd Motos (250MX)* 10 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 21 Budds Creek National – 2nd Motos (250MX)* 11 p.m. NBCSN Sun., Aug. 22 Budds Creek National – 2nd Motos (450MX) 4 p.m. NBC Sat., Aug. 28 Ironman National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Sept. 4 Fox Raceway National 2 – 2nd Motos* 7 p.m. NBCSN Sun., Sept. 12 Hangtown Motocross Classic – 2nd Motos** 7 p.m. NBCSN

*Same-Day Delay

**Delayed Coverage

Peacock’s 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship broadcast schedule is below. Coverage will be available on Peacock Premium; fans can learn more about Peacock and subscribe to Peacock Premium here (dates and times are subject to change):

Date Event Time (ET) Sat., May 29 Fox Raceway National Qualifying 1 p.m. Fox Raceway National Moto 1 Racing 4 p.m. Fox Raceway National Moto 2 Racing 6 p.m. Sat., June 5 Thunder Valley National Qualifying 12 p.m. Thunder Valley National Moto 1 Racing 3 p.m. Thunder Valley National Moto 2 Racing 5 p.m. Sat., June 19 High Point National Qualifying 10 a.m. High Point National Moto 1 Racing 1 p.m. High Point National Moto 2 Racing 3 p.m. Sat., July 3 RedBud National Qualifying 10 a.m. RedBud National Moto 1 Racing 1 p.m. RedBud National Moto 2 Racing 3 p.m. Sat., July 10 Southwick National Qualifying 10 a.m. Southwick National Moto 1 Racing 1 p.m. Southwick National Moto 2 Racing 3 p.m. Sat., July 17 Spring Creek National Qualifying 10 a.m. Spring Creek National Moto 1 Racing 1 p.m. Spring Creek National Moto 2 Racing 3 p.m. Sat., July 24 Washougal National Qualifying 1 p.m. Washougal National Moto 1 Racing 4 p.m. Washougal National Moto 2 Racing 6 p.m. Sat., Aug. 14 Unadilla National Qualifying 10 a.m. Unadilla National Moto 1 Racing 1 p.m. Unadilla National Moto 2 Racing 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 21 Budds Creek National Qualifying 10 a.m. Budds Creek National Moto 1 Racing 1 p.m. Budds Creek National Moto 2 Racing 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 28 Ironman National Qualifying 10 a.m. Ironman National Moto 1 Racing 1 p.m. Ironman National Moto 2 Racing 3 p.m. Sat., Sept. 4 Fox Raceway National 2 Qualifying 1 p.m. Fox Raceway National 2 Moto 1 Racing 4 p.m. Fox Raceway National 2 Moto 2 Racing 6 p.m. Sat., Sept. 11 Hangtown Motocross Classic Qualifying 1 p.m. Hangtown Motocross Classic Moto 1 Racing 4 p.m. Hangtown Motocross Classic Moto 2 Racing 6 p.m.

