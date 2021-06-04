Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are 20 cars on the entry list for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round next weekend at Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit.

In the fourth race of the 2021 season for the sports car series, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will feature three classes: the premier DPi, GTLM and GTD.

The DPi category will feature the six full-season teams that are running for the championship — the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, No. 5 Mustang Sampling JDC-Miller MotorSports, No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura, No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing, No. 55 Mazda Motorsports and the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian.

DETROIT GP ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the cars and drivers racing June 12

The GTLM class will be a nonpoints exhibition with only two entries, both from Corvette Racing for the team’s “home” race. This will mark the debut of IMSA GTLM at the track. This will be the first time since 2008 that Corvette GT cars will race at Belle Isle.

There are 12 cars entered in GTD, including the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 that won the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix (the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic). The first three GTD races in 2021 have featured three manufacturer victories: Mercedes-AMG, Porsche and BMW. Detroit is one of two sprint races that won’t count toward the GTD title.

The most recent DPi winner on the 14-turn, 2.3-mile street course is the now-defunct No. 6 Acura of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya. Cameron is racing this year in the No. 60 Acura with Olivier Pla.

The one-hour, 40-minute sprint race will be at 5 p.m. ET on June 12 and televised on NBCSN (also on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold) with the green flag at 5:10 p.m.

This will be the 11th IMSA race at Belle Isle dating to the 2007 inaugural event.

