The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will race Saturday at Thunder Valley Motocross Park for Round 2 of the 2021 season, and NBC Sports will have the action from Lakewood, Colorado.

Entering a track above 6,000 feet in elevation, Dylan Ferrandis leads the 450 championship points standings after winning last week’s season opener at Fox Raceway. Eli Tomac, the 2020 Supercross champion, will enter his home-state race as the defending winner and will try to rebound from a medicore showing in Round 1.

Jett Lawrence and Jeremy Martin are tied for the 250 points lead after the first round.

The Pro Motocross package on Peacock Premium will have live coverage of qualifiers and motos throughout the season. NBC or NBCSN will present Moto 2 from every round, and all TV coverage also will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Round 2️⃣ 🥊 Let’s GO

Watch EVERY MOTO LIVE on @peacockTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/TSkhM8VSND — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) June 3, 2021

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Toyota Thunder Valley National:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second motos from Round 2 will be shown Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN on same-day delay. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of Moto 1s for 250 and 450.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 2 at Thunder Valley:

–Qualifying: Noon ET

—Moto 1 (250/450): 3 p.m. ET

–Moto 2 (250/450): 5 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Will Christien and Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporters during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins in the season opener at Fox Raceway

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 45

Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 40

Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 40

Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 35

Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 33

Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 29

Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 27

Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 26

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 25

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 24

250 class

Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 47

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 47

Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 36

Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 36

RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 32

Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 31

Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 28

Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 27

Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 21

Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 17

Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 17 (tie)