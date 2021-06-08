Marco Andretti will make his IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship debut June 27 in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen, teaming with cousin Jarett Andretti as a co-driver on the No. 36 Gallant Ligier JS P320 in LMP3 for Andretti Autosport.

IndyCar veteran Oliver Askew will be the team’s third driver.

Marco Andretti stepped away from racing full time in the NTT IndyCar Series this year after 15 seasons. He finished 19th in the 105th Indy 500, which is expected to be his only start in 2021.

Andretti has a handful of sports car starts, most recently in the 2012 Rolex 24 at Daytona (in the former NASCAR Grand-Am Series). Jarett Andretii, son of the late John Andretti, made his LMP3 debut for the team last month at Mid-Ohio

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Watkins Glen and sports cars,” Marco Andretti said in a release. “I know John really loved driving with family, so I am happy Jarett and I can continue that part for him.”

Said his father, Michael, the chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport: “I’m so proud to see Jarett and Marco coming together to co-drive at Watkins Glen. Racing has always been a family affair for us, but it was especially important to John, and it’s been a goal of ours to get them in a car together. I’m just glad that this opportunity worked out for Marco to come on board for the first endurance race of the season.”

Marco Andretti also will be racing in the SRX Series, which begins this Saturday.

“Obviously it is very special for me and my whole family that I will be racing with Marco at Watkins Glen,” Jarett Andretti said. “The Glen has been great to us in the past, I am excited to learn from Marco and have him join Oliver and I for our first endurance race this season.”

The race at the Glen will be broadcast live via Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold, starting at 10:35 a.m. ET on June 27 with delayed coverage on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET.