The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Round 2 is in the books and it is time to see who is at the top of the Power Rankings.

In two divisions, four overall winners have emerged. And while competition for the top spot has been been intense, early patterns are emerging.

The two riders at the top of the 450 order may not have believed they would be this competitive early, with Ken Roczen saying he felt disconnected with Motocross before the season started and Dylan Ferrandis still getting comfortable on the 450 as a rookie.

But those concerns are being dispelled by Roczen’s three moto wins and Ferrandis’ sweep of the podium positions. The are closely matched at the top of the Motocross Round 2 rankings.

In 250s, the motos have been won by two riders, but the podium has looked a little different each time they have hit the course.

Ranked No. 1 this week, Roczen’s win in Moto 2 at Fox Raceway suggested his “disconnection” with Motocross was all in his head. He didn’t seem overly enthused by his Fox results, but after a ‘perfect day’ at Thunder Valley, where he swept both motos and the overall win, he looks like his old self again.

Second in the rankings, Ferrandis seems as surprised by his opening round victory as the rest of the field. He finished 1-3 at Fox Raceway and 2-2 at Thunder Valley, so he is quickly becoming accustomed to the podium.

Adam Cianciarulo launched out of the gate strong at Fox, but he fell while leading the Moto 1 pack with a sizeable margin. An 11th overall in Round 1 put him on his rear wheel, but he rebounded at Thunder Valley to finish third. He ranks sixth in the Motocross Round 2 rankings.

Eli Tomac has also been a surprise in the first two rounds – and an unpleasant one at that. His best moto finish of eighth means there is a lot of work to do with this team in his lame duck season. He is ranked 10th this week.

450 Rankings

Ken Roczen [1 overall, 3 moto wins] Dylan Ferrandis [1 overall, 1 moto win] Aaron Plessinger Justin Barcia Chase Sexton Adam Cianciarulo Cooper Webb Marvin Musquin Christian Craig Eli Tomac Max Anstie Joey Savatgy Zach Osborne Justin Bogle Fredrik Noren Coty Schock Dean Wilson Ryan Surratt Brandon Hartranft Mitchell Falk

“He beat me by 36 seconds the 2nd Moto” – @AdamCianciarulo 🗣 @KenRoczen94 wasn’t the only one surprised by his results 😂 #ProMotocross pic.twitter.com/eulsxdy4Z1 — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) June 8, 2021

Through three motos it appeared there would be a spirited battle for the 250 red plate. Jett Lawrence and Jeremy Martin swapped moto wins with Justin Cooper taking the overall victory at Fox Raceway.

Lawrence’s effort at Fox saw him finish second to Martin in Moto 1 and win the second race. Martin finished second in Moto 2, so Lawrence had the tiebreaker and the overall win. A bad start at Thunder Valley landed him fourth in that track’s first moto, but he charged back to win the second. That is enough at the moment to give him the top spot.

Ranked second, Justin Cooper is disappointed he has not yet won a moto. He improved considerably between the rounds, however, with a 5-3 at Fox followed by a pair of runner-up finishes at Thunder Valley.

Hunter Lawrence also got off to a slow start at Fox with a 6-5. He did not improve nearly as much as Cooper and for the moment is a fairly distant third in the Motocross Round 2 rankings.

Jo Shimoda came on strong at the end of the Supercross season with a podium finish at Indianapolis and a victory at Salt Lake City. He carries the momentum forward and is locked in a tight battle to be among the Motocross Round 2 rankings top five. He currently sits fifth.

Disappointment comes in may fashions. After watching his brother Alex Martin break an arm in practice, Jeremy won Moto 1 at Thunder Valley. He crashed out of the second moto and will probably miss a few rounds.

“Really bummed about my second moto crash yesterday,” Martin said on Instagram. “Hit a soft spot when I landed off a jump and the front end just knifed on me. I’ve been managing a left fractured wrist to the Scaphoid for months and a bum left shoulder. I still felt like I could be competitive to win races and contend for this outdoor championship. Unfortunately stuff happens and it’s time to get healthy!”

250 Rankings