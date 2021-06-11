Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a 2020 cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return to the Belle Isle Raceway street course this weekend for the fourth round of its 2021 schedule.

With DPi and GTD racing for points (GTLM will be running an exhibition event), the 100-minute Chevrolet Sports Car Classic will be one of the two shortest races in 2021 (the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in September also will be one hour, 40 minutes). This will be the second round of the GTD Sprint Cup, which will be contested over eight non-endurance races.

Despite the distance, each team will be required to make a driver swap. Though a nonpoints event, the Nos. 3 and 4 Corvette Racing C8.Rs will be racing in Detroit for the first time since 2008.

Here are the start times, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit (all times are ET):

When: Saturday, 5:10 p.m.

Race distance: One hour, 40 minutes on the 14-turn, 2.3-mile street course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the field for the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic

RACE BROADCAST IMSA DETROIT

TV: 5 p.m., NBCSN; NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App. Dave Burns will be on play by play with analysts Calvin Fish and Steve Letarte. Parker Kligerman and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage: Flag to flag beginning at 5 p.m.

Race streaming: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. (XM392, Internet 992)

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA DETROIT

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit:

Friday, June 11

8-9:30 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Noon-1:40 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

3:30-4:35 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

Saturday, June 12

10:10-10:30 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

5:10-6:50 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, NBCSN