IndyCar Detroit Saturday results and points standings: Marcus Ericsson captured the opener of the IndyCar Chevrolet Grand Prix doubleheader at Belle Isle, becoming the fourth first-time winner of 2021.

He also is the seventh driver to win in seven races this season, and it’s the fifth time there have been seven winners in the first seven races (the last was in 2017).

Ericsson, 30, scored the 116th IndyCar victory for Chip Ganassi Racing. The Swede is the first to win in the No. 8 for the team since Michael Andretti at Toronto in 1994.

Rinus VeeKay finished second, followed by Pato O’Ward.

Here are the IndyCar final results and points standings Saturday in Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 70, Running

2. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 70, Running

3. (1) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 70, Running

4. (16) Takuma Sato, Honda, 70, Running

5. (20) Graham Rahal, Honda, 70, Running

6. (21) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 70, Running

7. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 70, Running

8. (11) Scott Dixon, Honda, 70, Running

9. (4) Ed Jones, Honda, 70, Running

10. (5) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 70, Running

11. (10) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 70, Running

12. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 70, Running

13. (17) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 70, Running

14. (6) Colton Herta, Honda, 70, Running

15. (25) Alex Palou, Honda, 70, Running

16. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 70, Running

17. (13) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 70, Running

18. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 69, Running

19. (23) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 67, Running

20. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 67, Running

21. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 65, Running

22. (18) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 65, Running

23. (3) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 63, Contact

24. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 49, Mechanical

25. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 23, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 93.509 mph; Time of race: 1:45:33.1123; Margin of victory: 1.7290 seconds; Cautions: 2 for 9 laps; Lead changes: 10 among 8 drivers. Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-2; Rossi 3-4; Grosjean 5; Jones 6-7; Power 8-11; Dixon 12-27; Power 28-48; O’Ward 49; Rahal 50-53; Power 54-65; Ericsson 66-70.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Saturday’s race.

Through seven races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Top 10 in the standings: Palou 263, O’Ward 248, Dixon 237, VeeKay 231, Pagenaud 219, Newgarden 204, Ericsson 189, Rahal 179, Herta 170, Sato 163.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sunday (noon ET, NBC) in the second half of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader at the Belle Isle Park Raceway.