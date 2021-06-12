Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The IndyCar Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit was stopped for more than an hour Saturday after 28 of 70 laps because of a violent crash for Felix Rosenqvist in Turn 6.

Safety workers needed about 10 minutes to extricate the Arrow McLaren SP driver, whose No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet seemed to have a stuck throttle entering the turn. Rosenqvist’s car impacted the wall at full speed, scattering tires and knocking over concrete barriers while collapsing the front end.

NBC Sports’ in-car cameras showed that Rosenqvist was awake and alert after the impact, dropping his visor while awaiting help. He was loaded onto a stretcher and put in an ambulance for transport to the medical center at Belle Isle Raceway.

Dr. Geoffrey Billows of IndyCar told NBC Sports reporter Marty Snider that Rosenqvist was “doing fine” and never lost consciousness but was experiencing soreness. Billows said Rosenqvist was in stable condition during his visit to the infield care center for preliminary evaluation.

Billows said the driver would be transported to a downtown hospital in Detroit for advanced imaging on his lower body and further evaluation but added any potential injuries weren’t “life-threatening or limb-threatening.”

Snider reported that Rosqenqvist’s strategist said Rosenqvist was in good spirits.

Rosenqvist had pitted seven laps before the wreck. Will Power said he had expected the lead to cycle into Rosenqvist’s favor.

“I think Rosenqvist was probably the leader on that, so it’s really bad for him, man,” Power told Snider. “It sucks that happened to him. I’m sure it’s a stuck throttle. That’s what it looks like, and I’ve been through that. When you go straight in, you hurt your back pretty badly, so I’m hoping he hasn’t broken his back.”

The race, which is the first of a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader, was placed under the red flag at 2:46 p.m. ET, and engines were restarted at 4:04 p.m. after a stoppage of 1 hour, 18 minutes and 36 seconds for repairs to the wall.

Scott Dixon, who had yet to pit after starting the race on black tires, was leading over James Hinchcliffe, who told NBC Sports reporter Kevin Lee that his immediate thoughts were with Rosenqvist.

After watching the replay of the crash, Alexander Rossi said “obviously, that’s a big hit. Our thoughts are with Rosenqvist. That sucks to see.”

Rosenqvist, 29, is in his third NTT IndyCar Series season and his first with Arrow McLaren SP. The Swede drove the past two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing, scoring his first victory last year at Road America.