The NTT IndyCar Series and one of its championship-caliber teams will be celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader race weekend at Belle Isle Raceway.

As part of its effort to recognize Pride Month, IndyCar will welcome Hig Roberts, a former two-time national champion in slalom and giant slalom who last year became the first openly gay U.S. Alpine ski team member and World Cup alpine skier. Roberts will take part in the Ruoff Fastest Seat in Sports before Saturday’s Race 1 of the Detroit GP (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

“Riding in the Fastest Seat in Sports is definitely a bucket list experience and I’m really pumped for (Saturday’s) race,” said Roberts, who competed on the World Cup circuit from 2014-19 and won 28 international competitions in a career that also included two NCAA team slalom national titles. “Sports should be a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone and I’m excited to share that message alongside IndyCar.”

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway also will be joining a virtual pride parade this weekend.

Andretti Autosport’s No. 28 Dallara-Honda also will be recognizing Pride Month with the colors of the rainbow flag on its car as part of sponsor DHL’s “Delivered with Pride” campaign.

The team unveiled the paint scheme via social media Friday, showcasing the sponsor and team’s desire to create a welcoming culture and environment for employees.

IndyCar and IMS launched a Race for Equality and Change initiative last year that was aimed at supporting diversity and inclusion across motorsports.