Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Detroit Sunday results and points standings: Pato O’Ward became the first repeat winner of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, leading the final three laps of Race 2 in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix after taking the lead from Josef Newgarden.

O’Ward cruised to a 6.7595-second victory in his No. 5 Dallara-Chevrolet for his second career victory (after also winning May 2 at Texas Motor Speedway). Newgarden finished second from the pole position as Team Penske remained winless through eight races this year.

The two-time IndyCar Series champion led a race-high 67 of 70 laps while finishing runner-up for the third time in’ 21.

It’s the ninth IndyCar victory for Arrow McLaren SP. Before taking the traditional winner’s bath in the Belle Isle fountain, O’Ward dedicated the win to teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who missed Sunday’s race after being hospitalized for a violent crash Saturday.

O’Ward took over the championship standings lead through eight races by one point over Alex Palou, who finished third ahead of Colton Herta and Graham Rahal.

Will Power, Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Marcus Ericsson (who won Saturday) and Santino Ferrucci (who rebounded from a qualifying crash) rounded out the top 10. Jimmie Johnson finished 21st in the fifth start of his IndyCar career.

Here are the IndyCar final results and points standings Sunday in Race 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from Race 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Raceway. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (16) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 70, Running

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 70, Running

3. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 70, Running

4. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 70, Running

5. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 70, Running

6. (20) Will Power, Chevrolet, 70, Running

7. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 70, Running

8. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 70, Running

9. (22) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 70, Running

10. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 70, Running

11. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 70, Running

12. (19) Takuma Sato, Honda, 70, Running

13. (7) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 70, Running

14. (14) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 70, Running

15. (8) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 70, Running

16. (13) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 70, Running

17. (11) Ed Jones, Honda, 70, Running

18. (3) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 70, Running

19. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 69, Running

20. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 69, Running

21. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 69, Running

22. (15) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 68, Running

23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 61, Running

24. (5) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 57, Mechanical

25. (23) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 46, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 97.227 mph; Time of race: 1:41:30.8814; Margin of victory: 6.7595 seconds; Cautions: 3 for 11 laps; Lead changes: 1 among 2 drivers; Lap leaders: Newgarden 1 – 67; O’Ward 68 – 70.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Through eight races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Top 10 in the standings: O’Ward 299, Palou 298, Dixon 263, Newgarden 248, Pagenaud 243, VeeKay 243, Ericsson 211, Rahal 209, Herta 202, Sato 181.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sunday, June 20 (noon ET, NBCSN) at Road America.