Cody Ware will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut at Road America for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

Ware, who had tested with the team at Texas Motor Speedway and at road courses while mulling an Indy 500 attempt, will be driving the No. 52 Dallara-Honda. It’ll be a third car for DCR, which also fields cars for Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones (in its partnership with Vasser Sullivan).

“To be a part of an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is such an honor, and a surreal experience for me. I never would’ve thought that I would ever go down the open wheel route for a multitude of reasons,” Ware said in a release. “But thanks to RWR, Dale Coyne Racing, and Biohaven / Nurtec ODT I am getting an opportunity to compete at the highest level of open wheel motorsport in the US. Road America is an ideal place to make my debut and I am so excited to learn and soak it all in.

“Having two great teammates such as Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones will help take some of the edge off the learning curve if only a little.”

Because he will be racing in IndyCar, Ware will miss his first Cup Series race this season at Nashville Superspeedway, which immediately follows Sunday’s race at Road America (both races are on NBCSN).

In 16 Cup starts this year, Ware has a best finish of 21st in the Daytona 500. A veteran of the Camping World Truck and Xfinity series, Ware also made his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Ware, 25, has tested with DCR’s IndyCar team this season at Sebring International Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Road America, where he made his first laps two weeks ago in a rookie test that included Jimmie Johnson.

“What started as a 3-4 race sponsorship to roll out a marketing program for BioHaven and Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) in the NTT IndyCar Series turned into a full-season sponsorship commitment with the No. 51 Honda,” Rick Ware, Owner of Rick Ware Racing and co-entrant, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, said in a release. “Thanks to their continued partnership, we’re excited to add a few races for the No. 52 entry, starting with Road America this weekend.”