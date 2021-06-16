Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Magnussen will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at Road America, replacing Felix Rosenqvist in Arrow McLaren SP’s No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Arrow McLaren SP said Rosenqvist hadn’t been cleared to race since his violent crash last Saturday in the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Racewaay. Rosenqivst was hospitalized overnight for evaluation after nosing his car head-first into the Turn 6 wall at full speed.

“Felix will continue to be supported by the team as he progresses in his recovery from an accident last weekend in Race One of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix,” the team said. “Felix will be replaced for the REV Group Grand Prix by Kevin Magnussen, who will be making his IndyCar debut. Magnussen has been released on a temporary basis by Chip Ganassi Racing to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.”

Making my @IndyCar debut this weekend in the @ArrowMcLarenSP! Standing in for @FRosenqvist while he recovers from his crash last week. Big challenge to go straight into a race having never driven an Indycar before but I couldn’t say no to the opportunity 🤩 Get well soon Felix 🙏🏻 — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) June 16, 2021

Magnussen scored his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory last week at Detroit for Ganassi with co-driver Renger van der Zande in the No. 01 Cadillac DPi. Magnussen also qualified on an IMSA pole position for the first time.

The son of sports car ace Jan Magnussen made 19 starts for the McLaren Formula One team in 2014 with a career-best finish of second at the Australian Grand Prix. Kevin Magnussen raced F1 for the Haas F1 team from 2017-20 before moving to Ganassi’s new IMSA team in DPi this season and made his debut with the Rolex 24 in January.

At Haas F1, Magnussen was teamed with Romain Grosjean, who also will be racing IndyCar at Road America with Dale Coyne Racing.

Arrow McLaren SP said “further updates about Felix’s status will be shared in due course.”

In the second race of the Detroit Grand Prix, Oliver Askew replaced Rosenqvist in the No. 7 for McLaren SP. Askew was announced last night as the driver of the No. 21 Dallara-Chevy at Road America for Ed Carpenter Racing, replacing Rinus VeeKay (who underwent clavicle surgery after a biking accident).

Road America practice will begin Friday at 5:15 p.m. ET at Road America with a second practice and qualifying Saturday at the road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (coverage of practice and qualifying will be on Peacock).

The 55-lap REV Group Grand Prix will be held Sunday at noon ET on NBCSN.