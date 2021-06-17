Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Motocross and Supercross are filled with up-and-coming talent in the 250 class and recently NBC Sports got the chance to catch up with Maximus Vohland, the 17-year-old Red Bull KTM rider, to ask what he’d be doing if not racing, who he admired growing up and his relationship.

Pro tip: give her “whatever she wants.”

What is the nicest thing you’ve given your girlfriend?

I bought her a brand new pair of boots, so I always make sure I get her whatever she wants and stays happy.

If you weren’t racing motocross, what would you be doing?

Probably BMX. I used to race BMX at a really young age, so if Moto wasn’t a thing or an option, I would probably have stuck to racing BMX.

What’s your favorite movie?

This is an old one, but I would have to say “Space Balls”. That movie was just super funny when I first saw it and I’ve probably watched is five, seven times.

What is your favorite summer Olympic sport?

I’d have to say track. My sister used to do track, so I would go to track and field and try to race her, but she was always faster than me because I was too small.

What is other favorite types of racing?

If we’re going off of dirt bikes, it would probably be trophy trucks. That would definitely be fun to do after my career is over

Growing up, who did you look up to?

(Ryan) Villopoto was right in his prime, so I’d have to say I’d want to be like him. He always showed aggression and man was he fast. He could do things you never saw before.

Max and his father Tallon Vohland originally wanted to take a slow approach to entering the pro ranks series, but when the opportunity arose to carry the 250 banner for a team that also has Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin racing 450s, it was too good to pass up.

The result thus far in two rounds has been promising, but with disappointing finishes. Vohland led early in Round 1, Moto 1 at Fox Raceway before his bike expired; he rebounded to finish seventh in Moto 2. In Round 2, he battled an illness.

But as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series heads to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pa. the clock resets.