The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will race Saturday at High Point Raceway for Round 3 of the 2021 season, and NBC Sports will have the action from Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.

The track traditionally has played host to motocross national events on Father’s Day weekend and welcomes back riders this year after the COVID-19 pandemic scrubbed last year’s visit.

The premier 450 division has been dominated by Ken Roczen of Team Honda HRC and Dylan Ferrnadis of Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha through the first two rounds with the riders splitting victories in all four motos.

In the 250 class, points leader Jett Lawrence will be making his High Point debut.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the High Point National:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second motos from Round 3 will be shown Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN on same-day delay. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of Moto 1s for 250 and 450 at 1 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 3 at High Point Raceway:

–Qualifying: 10 a.m. ET

—Moto 1 (250/450): 1 p.m. ET

–Moto 2 (250/450): 3 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Will Christien and Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporters during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 90 Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 89 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 74 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 69 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 67 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 58 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 52 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 51 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 51 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 46

250 class