Road America results and points standings: Taking advantage of a problem for Josef Newgarden on a restart, Alex Palou took the lead with two laps remaining Sunday to win the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America and retake the NTT IndyCar Series points lead
Palou’s No. 10 Dallara-Honda finished 1.9106 seconds ahead of Colton Herta and Will Power as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver led only five of 55 laps in scoring his second victory of the season. Palou’s first career IndyCar win came in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park.
Palou has a 28-point lead over Pato O’Ward, who finished ninth after winning last week at Detroit. He is the first Chip Ganassi Racing driver other than Scott Dixon to win multiple races in a season since Dario Franchitti in 2011.
Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps and finished 21st of 25 drivers with his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet as the last car on the lead lap. It was the second consecutive near-miss for the two-time series champion, who finished second last week at Detroit after O’Ward passed him with three laps remaining.
Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America:
RESULTS
Click here for the box score from the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. Click here for the lap leader chart.
Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:
1. (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 55, Running
2. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running
3. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running
4. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running
5. (7) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 55, Running
6. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running
7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 55, Running
8. (20) Takuma Sato, Honda, 55, Running
9. (10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 55, Running
10. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 55, Running
11. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running
12. (16) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 55, Running
13. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 55, Running
14. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running
15. (19) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 55, Running
16. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 55, Running
17. (3) Jack Harvey, Honda, 55, Running
18. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 55, Running
19. (25) Cody Ware, Honda, 55, Running
20. (15) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 55, Running
21. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running
22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 54, Running
23. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 50, Off Course
24. (21) Kevin Magnussen, Chevrolet, 33, Off Course
25. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 19, Mechanical
Winner’s average speed: 119.424 mph; Time of race: 1:50:55.0534; Margin of victory: 1.9106 seconds; Cautions: 4 for 7 laps; Lead changes: 11 among 7 drivers; Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-13; Palou 14; Dixon 15; Newgarden 16-24; Magnussen 25-30; Sato 31-32; Newgarden 33-39; Palou 40-41; Chilton 42-48; Askew 49-50; Newgarden 51-53; Palou 54-55.
POINTS
Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.
Through nine races, here are the full points standings for:
Top 10 in the standings: Palou 349, O’Ward 321, Dixon 296, Newgarden 261, Pagenaud 255, VeeKay 243, Herta 242, Ericsson 239, Rahal 228, Sato 206.
NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sunday, July 4 (noon ET, NBC) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the 10th round of the 2021 season (click here for the full broadcast schedule this year).